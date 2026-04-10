‘Changing the way we shop’: Tesco launches AI-powered meal planner trial

UK supermarket chain Tesco is testing an AI assistant that integrates meal planning and shopping list generation. The tool is intended to reduce effort in shopping tasks and to personalise the customer experience.

The assistant is part of Tesco’s plan to increase the use of AI in its operations. Before a customer rollout later this year, the company is conducting an internal trial with around 280,000 employees.

In the coming weeks, staff will use the tool in daily life and provide feedback. The process will be used to identify functions, explore opportunities, and refine the experience, including naming the assistant.

Tesco CEO Ken Murphy said the company aims to improve the experience of each shopping trip, with the AI assistant positioned to support daily routines. Over time, the tool may change how customers shop through personalisation, time and cost savings.

“Nobody is better placed than our colleagues to help us get this experience right; they understand the customers and communities they serve,” he said. “We cannot wait to see how they help shape and improve the assistant in the months ahead.”

Personalised shopping experience

The assistant uses two-way dialogue to suggest recipes based on dietary needs. Once a recipe is selected, the app generates a shopping basket of products, using data such as purchase history and preferences.

The tool also helps users work with ingredients already at home, supporting efforts to reduce food waste, lower costs, and manage meal planning.

Tesco developed the assistant with Tomoro AI, a consultancy founded in 2023 and working with OpenAI. Development has been underway since last autumn. AI has supported Tesco operations for several years, including through the Clubcard programme to increase personalisation.

Over the past five years, the retailer has doubled its technology team and signed a three-year partnership with European AI startup Mistral to develop AI capabilities. Tesco plans to expand the assistant’s functions to support more aspects of daily routines.