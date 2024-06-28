‘Studio for good’: Streetwear label HoMie launches creative agency

Melbourne-based ‘for-purpose’ streetwear label HoMie has opened a production facility under the name HoMie Creative.

In partnership with Truce Production Co, HoMie Creative provides a range of production services, such as commercial production and photography.

“Through this joint vision, we want to create a new way forward for the industry,” said HoMie CEO Steph Say.

“HoMie Creative is the first step towards that vision, making it easier than ever for organisations to make a difference by choosing HoMie as their preferred production studio.”

The brand says that all studio profits will go towards helping young people who are experiencing homelessness and adversity.

HoMie and ABMT Textiles collaborated last year to build Australia’s first upcycling factory to scale up production. Under the HoMie Reborn label, the business was repurposing deadstock from some well-known labels to create new clothing that was shown during Melbourne Fashion Week’s Underground Runway.