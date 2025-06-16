Stray Kids’ Felix signs up as Gong Cha global ambassador

Taiwanese bubble tea brand Gong Cha has welcomed Felix, a member of the South Korean band Stray Kids, as its global brand ambassador.

A brand campaign featuring Felix will roll out in Korea this June, followed by its US launch.

Felix’s personal experience with the brand and his love for bubble tea position him to introduce the brand to his audience, the tea label said.

As a global ambassador, Felix will increase brand awareness through high-profile marketing campaigns featuring Gong Cha beverages.

The partnership is built on Gong Cha’s strategy to connect with Gen Z audiences through culturally relevant marketing campaigns.

Recently, the brand launched partnerships with Line Friends Minini and Final Fantasy XIV to introduce new customers to its products.