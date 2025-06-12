Starbucks pilots ‘Green Dot’ AI virtual assistant tool

Starbucks is trialling a new AI-powered virtual assistant across 35 stores in the US and Canada.

Dubbed Green Dot Assist, the tool enables baristas to ask questions and receive immediate, conversational answers, eliminating the need to reference manuals or look up information.

According to the company, the technology aims to streamline access to essential information, helping baristas build confidence and product knowledge while maintaining smooth operations.

“For example, if a barista needs a quick reminder of the ingredients for a seasonal beverage, Green Dot Assist guides in seconds,” said Starbucks.

The coffee chain said the tool is part of its broader efforts to “reduce friction” in the workplace and free up more time for baristas to focus on beverage preparation and customer engagement.

Green Dot Assist runs on Microsoft Azure’s OpenAI platform and will soon automate tech alerts and staff scheduling adjustments.

Starbucks said it plans to expand the rollout of Green Dot Assist to additional locations following the pilot phase.