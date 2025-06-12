Inside Salomon’s strategy to build long-term relevance as it expands globally

grew by 25 per cent to US$502 million. Inside Retail connected with Graeme Moore, Salomon’s brand head for Australia and New Zealand, to understand how he is maintaining Salomon’s commitment to its winter sports heritage while appealing to new markets. Australia’s growing outdoor and lifestyle markets have responded enthusiastically to Salomon, and its hiking footwear has quickly become a staple in urban scenes like festivals. Currently, Amer Sports only holds a 1 per cent share in the global competitive sportswear and equipment industry, but its localised approach to new markets like Australia is designed to grow that. Inside Retail: Salomon has had a growing customer base in Australia for a while. Can you pinpoint a time when you realised the brand had strong recognition amongst Australian consumers? Graeme Moore: Rather than pinpointing a time, I believe the growing brand recognition has been the result of a deliberate strategy to make Salomon more visible and accessible to the Australian consumer. We’ve evolved Salomon’s positioning from a niche, technical European mountain sports brand to a more inclusive, modern mountain sports lifestyle brand. This shift has enabled us to engage more meaningfully with a broader audience – from trail runners and hikers to urban explorers and festival-goers. It’s been exciting to see this resonate, as more Australians recognise Salomon for enabling experiences that are both high-performance and emotionally memorable. That momentum is exactly why we’re continuing to invest in growing the brand. IR: From your perspective, why do you think the Salomon brand and product range resonates with Australian customers? GM: Salomon resonates with Australian consumers because it brings together performance innovation and lifestyle relevance in a uniquely compelling way. Australians live active, outdoor-focused lives – from the coast to the mountains, and increasingly, in urban environments where personal style matters. Salomon’s ability to blend technical performance with bold, expressive design means we’re not just meeting functional needs, we’re also enabling self-expression. Our heritage in innovation and authenticity continues to build trust, while our evolving range opens the brand to a new generation of outdoor-minded Australians. IR: Why was it important to the brand’s growth strategy to open flagship stores in Sydney and Melbourne in addition to Salomon’s online and in-store stockists? GM: Opening flagship stores in Sydney and Melbourne was a pivotal step in Salomon’s growth strategy because it allows us to create a deeper, more authentic connection with our core communities. While our online presence and wholesale partnerships remain essential, physical brand stores offer an unmatched opportunity to showcase Salomon’s DNA – not just through product, but through curated experiences, storytelling, and service. These spaces let consumers engage with the brand on a more personal level, helping them understand our values, innovation, and commitment to outdoor culture. At the same time, we’re investing in the broader community – whether that’s through events like the Salomon National Golden Trail Series or through staff expertise that helps guide and inspire. Flagship stores are about more than selling products – they’re hubs for education, connection and growth, designed to strengthen brand loyalty and inspire the next generation of Salomon users in key urban centres. IR: How has Salomon approached training floor staff to ensure the customer experience best reflects the brand? GM: Our approach to training floor staff remains consistent globally. We strive to provide an excellent experience to our consumers and equip them with the gear and knowledge that will transform their outdoor experiences. IR: Could you please share how the S/Plus loyalty program works and how it’s designed to offer value to Salomon enthusiasts? GM: S/Plus is a free-to-join loyalty program that provides our members with introductory offers and, most importantly, access to exclusive products, experiences and member-first communications. We have seen a strong uptake in membership and are looking to add additional experiences and benefits to our members. IR: How is Salomon approaching balancing its commitment to its winter sports heritage while embracing new opportunities in urban and lifestyle markets? GM: Salomon’s winter sports heritage remains at the core of our brand and continues to resonate with alpine and outdoor communities. Salomon’s recent announcement to become a Premium Partner of the Milan-Cortina 2026 Winter Olympic and Paralympic Games reinforces our commitment to innovation and excellence in winter performance gear on the global stage. At the same time, we’re evolving this legacy to meet the needs of Australia’s growing outdoor, urban and lifestyle markets. By applying our technical expertise to products that blend function with style, we’re connecting with both our core outdoor audience and a new generation embracing Salomon as part of their everyday lifestyle. IR: Beyond the new flagship store openings, how is Salomon activating to reach both loyal and new Australian customers? GM: Authentic connection with our core communities is essential to strengthening Salomon’s relationship with consumers. These communities are the foundation of our brand – the trail runners, outdoor adventurers and creatives who live the Salomon lifestyle every day. By investing in these groups and creating meaningful, experience-led touchpoints, we build trust, loyalty and long-term relevance.