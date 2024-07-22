Sarah & Sebastian opens its first WA flagship 

Jewellery studio Sarah & Sebastian has opened its first Western Australian flagship store in the heart of Perth.

The flagship is housed in a heritage-listed building on Kings Street and offers the brand’s full range of jewellery designs and luxury services, including Ear Alchemy Piercing, soldered permanent jewellery, and bridal consultations.

The retail space, designed in collaboration with design studio Akin Atelier, draws inspiration from the kelp forests that skirt Australia’s coastline, with muted green tones and reflecting surfaces

“Sarah & Sebastian’s long-anticipated Perth expansion marks a significant milestone for the brand,” said CEO Amelia Fincher.

“As our debut in Western Australia, we are thrilled to finally bring our iconic products and luxury services to both our loyal and new Perth clientele.”

There is also a Piercing Lab in the corner of the store dedicated to anatomy-specific piercing and Ear Alchemy styling – a personalised service for styling guidance.

Founded by Sarah Munro and Robert Sebastian Grynkofki, the brand has stores in Sydney, Melbourne and Brisbane.