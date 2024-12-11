SectorsOpenings & closings

Samsung opens its first customer-centric concept store in Australia 

Samsung Customer Service storefront in Sydney
Samsung Electronics has opened its Customer Service Store in Sydney. (Source: Supplied)
By Sean Cao

Samsung Electronics has introduced its Customer Service Store in Sydney, the first of its kind in Australia.

Located at Macquarie Centre, the concept store aims to showcase the company’s latest technology and innovations, providing an immersive shopping experience alongside unparalleled customer service.

The South Korean brand says that with customer centricity at its core, the facility features self-discovery zones and consultation lounges equipped with advanced diagnostic tools to troubleshoot and provide complimentary support. 

Offsite repairs will also be offered to minimise device downtime and ensure a seamless customer journey.

“At Samsung, we understand the value Australians place on their technology and products, and with our new Customer Service Store in Macquarie Centre, we hope to elevate customers’ shopping and service expectations,” said Muneeb Ekhlaque, head of customer service at Samsung Electronics Australia.

“Anchored in empathy, discovery and innovation, our concept store addresses customers’ needs for personalised service, to both support decision making, as well as troubleshooting,” Ekhlaque added.

