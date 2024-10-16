Rip Curl CEO Brooke Farris resigns, prompting global search for replacement

KMD Brands has appointed its group CEO Michael Daly as interim CEO of Rip Curl, following the resignation of Brooke Farris.

Farris worked with Rip Curl for more than 14 years, starting as international events and women’s team manager in August 2010. The last three years has been spent as CEO of the brand.

“As CEO, she has achieved record sales and grown the women’s business significantly,” said Daly.

“Brooke leaves Rip Curl well positioned for its next phase.”

KMD Brands said that an external global search for the new Rip Curl CEO has begun.