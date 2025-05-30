Resale joins retail: Singapore’s growing appetite for secondhand fashion

re’s Earth Month programming, was a roaring success. Shoppers saved over 129.48kg in carbon emissions and more than 323,000 litres of water by choosing pre-loved over new. Even more surprising, the ‘Gently Used’ items were the most popular, representing more than 65 per cent of all sales (Retykle also offers ‘New With Tags’ and ‘Good As New’), but Gently Used proved that shoppers are embracing secondhand. This isn’t merely a new store opening – it’s a quiet revolution. In much of Asia, secondhand shopping has been relegated to online resale apps, dusty thrift stores, or weekend flea markets. Retykle’s move into high-profile malls, showcased side-by-side with luxury boutiques and retail giants, sends a powerful message: sustainable fashion is no longer ‘alternative’, nor ‘an alternative’. It’s part of the mainstream retail establishment. Why secondhand belongs next to firsthand Breaking the stigma: Let’s be honest – many shoppers still associate secondhand with used, outdated, or cheap. By occupying prime retail space, Retykle reframes pre-loved fashion as what it truly is: curated, high-quality, and environmentally responsible. When shoppers see resale beside brands they trust, any hesitation around buying pre-loved disappears. Convenience is king: Making sustainable choices shouldn’t require extra effort. Most consumers won’t go out of their way to hunt for secondhand gems, but they will browse a well-placed, beautifully merchandised pop-up while shopping for new items. Integrating resale into malls meets shoppers where they already are, making circular fashion convenient and enjoyable. A direct challenge to throwaway culture: Fast-fashion brands dominate Singapore’s malls, pushing cheap, disposable clothing. Retykle’s presence disrupts that model, proving that fashion can be both stylish and sustainable. If resale thrives in these spaces, it sends a clear signal to landlords and retailers: Consumers are ready for change. The bigger opportunity for Singapore Singapore prides itself on being a forward-thinking city, yet our shopping culture remains stubbornly wasteful. While initiatives like the Zero Waste Masterplan have put us on the map for our forward-thinking vision, fashion waste – it’s one of the world’s most polluting industries – has been overlooked. This needs to change. Imagine a future where every major department store dedicates space to pre-loved collections. Where shopping for secondhand is as routine as buying new. This isn’t a pipe dream – it’s the next logical step in Singapore’s sustainability journey. What needs to happen next? The normalisation of circular fashion in Asia is a team effort. For this revolution to scale, retailers and policymakers must also step up: Malls can offer incentives such as lower rents and prime locations to secondhand retailers for pop-ups like Tangs VivoCity did with Retykle. Brands should experiment with in-store resale sections, like H&M and Zara’s garment-collection boxes and Lululemon’s Like New pilot program in Hong Kong, which features product take-back activation and a resale pop-up. Policymakers can consider implementing green reward schemes, whereby shoppers make sustainable choices, get increased savings and receive points – like ‘Green@’ community recycling centres in Hong Kong, which offer citizens points that can be redeemed for groceries. For Singapore to truly normalise secondhand shopping, pre-loved fashion can’t be a novelty – it must become a staple. The racks are set. Now, it’s our turn to choose. The true test? Consumer response. The success of our Tangs VivoCity pop-up proves beyond a doubt that shoppers are ready for mainstream secondhand retail and will pave the way for more resale platforms to follow suit. For now, one thing is clear: Sustainable fashion just took a major leap forward in Singapore – and it’s happening right in the heart of our malls.