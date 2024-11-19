SectorsOpenings & closings

Rag & Bone opens Sydney flagship store

a model in Rag & Bone white top and jeans in front of a store
Rag & Bone is opening a flagship store in Double Bay, Sydney. (Source: Supplied)
By Celene Ignacio

Rag & Bone will celebrate the grand opening of its flagship store in Double Bay, Sydney on November 29.

Located at 31-33 Knox Street, the new store features a curated selection of menswear and womenswear collections, including tailored jackets, modern denim, outerwear, accessories, and footwear.

“This new store is designed to offer an immersive experience that captures the essence of Rag & Bone, blending timeless design with an unmistakable edge,” said Paul Smith, MD of Signal Brands Australia.

“We’re excited to introduce Rag & Bone to a new audience and provide a place where our customers can explore the latest collections in person.”

The new store offers exclusive promotions, including gifts with purchases and complimentary beverages during the opening week.

