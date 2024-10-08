‘Our brand is like a living organism that changes every day’: Axel Arigato CEO

The brand recently marked its 10th anniversary with the opening of its first US-based flagship store in New York City’s fashion hub, Soho. Inside Retail sat down with co-founder and CEO Johansson to learn more about Axel Arigato’s origin story and his vision for the brand over the next 10 years. Inside Retail: How did the idea for Axel Arigato come about? Albin Johansson: When we started the brand back in 2014, Max and I wanted to create a brand that challenged industry norms; embracing digital and social media, offering a drop-of-the-week model to meet consumer demand, and challenging presentations of footwear. At the time, the industry presented us an opportunity with the rise of Instagram and a desire for something that broke the mold. We worked to connect with customers online via meme culture, which garnered a loyal following. We spoke directly to these consumers, asking them what styles and colourways they wanted, which we made for them in the next run. Then, we focused on inviting these people into our world, via events where we could meet them in person and build out a community. We’ve fine-tuned some of these approaches, but they remain a crucial part of our ongoing DNA. IR: In a hypercompetitive space such as apparel and sneakers, how does Axel Arigato stand out? What do you think are the brand’s main points of differentiation? AJ: We are selective about the areas in which our brand shows up. For example, events are a huge pillar of the way we present ourselves – they serve us in a way that traditional advertising would for other brands. It’s about constantly questioning our ways of working and creating to keep our community guessing. We want to offer a sense of playful surprise. But most importantly, I do think that we dare to make decisions and do things that many others would not. IR: Axel Arigato was first launched in 2014 and recently hit its 10-year mark. How does it feel to be a decade in with this brand? AJ: We have done so much, and changed our approach constantly. I often say our brand is like a living organism that changes every day. We want to make sure we are always looking to the future, rejecting the past. It’s challenging to stay relevant in today’s market, but this energy is really what keeps us alive. IR: What do you hope to achieve in the next 10 years in business? AJ: I think it can be dangerous to try to think this far ahead, so many things will change in 10 years. Of course, we have growth plans and ambitions. To achieve that, though, we want to make sure we are listening to what our customers want. To do the things we are doing right now to their very best. IR: What does a day in your life look like? AJ: I have two kids and travel a lot, so no two days look the same. But an ideal day starts with the gym by 6:30 am, getting to the office by 8:15 am and home around 6 pm to eat and play with the kids for a few hours. I’ll round the day off with some more emails and try and stick to a strict sleep schedule of bed by 10 pm. Fortunately, I tend to sleep very well which helps! IR: What is your approach to trying to maintain a work-life balance? AJ: Prioritising the right things. For example, I don’t watch any TV shows and unfortunately don’t have much time to read books anymore. Classic things like balancing exercise, eating healthy and getting enough sleep are very important. If I don’t take care of myself, I’m not as productive as I can be. IR: If you could go back in time, what piece of advice would you give yourself before launching your brand? AJ: Believe in your gut feeling and stay consistent. IR: The items in my toolbox that make me feel prepared are… AJ: Always trying to understand who our customer is and what is happening around that person. If I don’t understand trends, who is doing well, and importantly why, I won’t understand why we perform as we do, whether that’s positive or negative. IR: Outside of work, I’m passionate about… AJ: I love energy, in any shape or format.