Nala’s founder on ‘always looking for more ways to represent all bodies’

“When we set out to create Nala, we really wanted everyone to feel good about themselves when they interacted with our brand and products,” she added. “Not get knots in their stomach, because they were being pushed down a rabbit hole they didn’t align with.” According to De Winter, the best way Nala can unwind the damaging standards pushed onto consumers by heritage lingerie brands, and make everyone feel included, is through diverse representation. The proof is in the campaigns Nala’s latest campaign for its Dynamo collection – its first-ever collection of padded bras designed specifically for smaller busts – is headlined by mature-age models Carol Green and Lesley Hunter. “It’s more important to us than ever that as we expand our product ranges, we are always looking for more ways to represent all bodies,” stated De Winter. “Confidence is not defined by age, size or shape. Everyone deserves to feel supported and empowered, and we want our designs to reflect that as much as our campaigns” she added. According to the brand’s research, the median age of industry models typically ranges from 23 to 26 – a narrative Nala aims to break with its age-diverse Dynamo campaign. “We’re a brand that is enjoyed by a huge variety of people and they all deserve to see how they would look wearing Nala. A scroll through our Instagram feed proves that,” De Winter said. Nala’s Instagram account has amassed nearly 100,000 followers by sharing a combination of editorial, entertaining and educational content. A brand that represents everyone After years of consistently diverse campaigns, the one featuring fitness influencer Tammy Hembrow caught Nala consumers by surprise. “Tammy, a straight-sized model, represents a body type that was the advertising norm in our industry over the last 30 years,” explained De Winter. “But just because we show all different body types… K cups, models over 50, plus-size bodies, doesn’t mean we should leave Tammy and people that look like Tammy behind,” she continued. When Inside Retail asked De Winter if Nala deliberately crafts its campaigns to speak to niche segments of its customer base, and avoid trying to represent everyone all at once, she said, “I wouldn’t say this is entirely true”. “For example, our bare chest fit guide campaign. We really tried to represent as many people as we could at once. Of course, we didn’t cover everyone, but we did a pretty good job,” she added. The brand’s groundbreaking fit guide – which features photos of real women of all different sizes, both bare-chested and wearing Nala bras – went viral for its inclusive representation of breasts and innovative approach to educating customers on the best bra fit for them. Due to financial constraints, Nala’s campaigns typically only feature two to three models at a time – and this has motivated the brand to be more intentional in its casting. “I wish it was possible to use 32 models in every single campaign we ever do, but our CFO would probably oust me from the company,” concluded De Winter. “So instead, we try to create campaigns that celebrate the models that we’re lucky enough to work with.”