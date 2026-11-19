Swiss Perfection is expanding its international retail presence, with Myer becoming its latest department store stockist following its recent UK debut at Harrods in London.

The brand is already available online at Myer, ahead of its official in-store launch at the Sydney Beauty Hall on November 25. A presence in further Myer flagship locations is expected to follow next year.

Founded in Switzerland, Swiss Perfection has spent three decades developing skincare informed by cellular science and botanical research.

The Australian retail launch builds on the brand’s professional partnership with Sydney clinic One Cosmetic, in Double Bay, where its skincare collection and signature treatments were introduced in September.

“As we prepare to introduce the brand to Myer’s Luxury Beauty Floor, we are excited to further build on our successful partnership with One Cosmetic and bring this exceptional Swiss skincare house to a wider Australian audience,” said Jacqui Vargha, GM of Prestige Brands Australia.

Swiss Perfection is expanding its presence in Australia in partnership with distributor Prestige Brands Australia.