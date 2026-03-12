Morley local to open $2 million X-Golf venue this month

The Morley-based operator behind the turnaround of Wanneroo Markets is opening a $2 million X-Golf venue in the suburb later this month.

The family venture led by Morley local Dean Petrie will launch the 900sqm X-Golf Morley facility on March 27.

Part of X-Golf Group’s 33-strong ANZ network, X-Golf Morley will feature six simulators with patented ball retrieval, sensor and software technology, a dedicated 19th Hole Lounge with a full-service bar and kitchen, overhead projectors for live sporting events, and free-use pool tables and dart boards.

Located at 129 Russell Street, the venue will employ nine local team members and offer one-on-one coaching with PGA-qualified professionals, competitive play formats like X-League and Your Tour. It will also host regular community events like Ladies Nights and Juniors programs.

Petrie said the X-Golf model reflects a broader shift in how sport and socialising intersect.

“Indoor golf maintains the competitive and social side of the game but makes it a lot more accessible with limitations like time, the weather and cost significantly reduced.

“It’s a lot easier to fit into everyday life and it opens the door for people who might never step onto a traditional golf course,” he said.

Petrie brings a strong background in business development and asset revitalisation. He was responsible for increasing Wanneroo Markets’ occupancy to full capacity before the site was sold for $10 million, nearly double its previous valuation.