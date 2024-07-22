BusinessStrategy

Momotaro Jeans aims to capture international customers through rebrand strategy

By Tong Van
With products available in 26 countries and regions worldwide, Momotaro Jeans is planning a broader expansion strategy to attract more international customers as tourism to Japan flourishes. The Japanese denim label has recently launched a new concept store on Shinmonzen-dori in Kyoto as part of its rebranding. “Inbound tourists are our largest customers right now,” Masataka Suzuki, president and COO of Momotaro Jeans, told Inside Retail. “They account for 48.5 per cent of the brand’

This content is for IR Pro subscribers only.

Subscribe now to unlock an all-access pass.

IR Pro - monthly

$5 +GST for the first 30 days. (Auto renews at $28+GST per month.)
  • Unlimited news access
  • Exclusive members only masterclasses (live and on-demand)
  • Weekly careers advice
  • Weekly and quarterly digital magazines delivered to your inbox
Subscribe now
Retailer’s choice

IR Pro - annual

$312 +GST per year. (Auto renews annually.)
  • Unlimited news access
  • Exclusive members only masterclasses (live and on-demand)
  • Weekly careers advice
  • Weekly and quarterly digital magazines delivered to your inbox
Subscribe now
Are you sure you want to leave?
Yes, leave this page Stay