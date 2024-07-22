Momotaro Jeans aims to capture international customers through rebrand strategy

17;s purchases at its five directly managed stores. Additionally, overseas e-commerce sales have grown 5000 per cent in the last four years.” Sales growth Momotaro Jeans’ founder, Hisao Manabe, started its predecessor, Collect Inc, in 1992. In 1996, aiming to create denim that could compete globally, he founded Ranpuya Ltd to manufacture indigo-dyed products. In 2014, the companies merged to form Japan Blue Co, which manufactures and sells denim products, as well as design, manufacture, and sell denim and cotton textiles. The company owns three fashion brands, including Momotaro Jeans. Momotaro Jeans was born in 2006 in the Kojima district of Okayama prefecture, known as the birthplace of ‘Japanese Denim’. According to Suzuki, Momotaro Jeans’ sales have surged 146.3 per cent over the past three years. “The expansion of inbound sales at directly managed retail stores was one major factor,” the president said. “Overall, overseas demand is increasing significantly according to the sales from overseas wholesale and our global e-commerce site. We feel that the growing global need for Japanese denim contributes to this growth.” The company currently has one directly managed retail store in Paris, France, and the rest of its products are sold through wholesale partners, including select stores overseas. Retail experience focus “We believe that jeans are not just clothes, but also a ‘tool’ to create a lifestyle for each and every one of us. In order to treasure each and every day, we will continue to seek quality in the “tools” we use to do so,” Suzuki said. “The store is designed so that customers can enjoy a series of experiences, such as fitting under natural light and enjoying the pleasant sound of the sewing machine running,” he added. The Kyoto concept store was designed by architectural unit AS, featuring the elements of traditional Kyoto townhouses while skillfully blending old materials with new ones. The old mud walls pillars and beams were left as-is as much as possible, accented by inorganic acrylic lighting and fixtures with cast aluminium top plates. On the second floor, an old sewing machine for hemming has been installed. “We believe that the most important point of having a physical store is that you can experience something that you can’t online,” Suzuki said. “You can touch and feel the excellent quality of the product, interact with the jeans sommelier and learn about the jeans themselves and the brand, stimulate your five senses, and select your ‘perfect match’ on the spot. “These are all things that digital platforms alone cannot provide, which is why we view our physical stores as an important touchpoint between our consumers.” Product offerings Suzuki said the brand’s biggest unique selling point is its signature colour ‘Tokuno Blue’, which is a deep indigo tone with a unique texture. “Our ultimate jeans are made with the skills and meticulous attention to detail in dyeing, weaving, sewing and material selection by Japanese denim pioneers who inherited the passion and expertise,” he said, adding that the company is planning to create a new jeans lineup that only Momotaro Jeans can produce, such as silk and cashmere. “Furthermore, in terms of creating new value through the fine craftsmanship of artisans, which we have valued since the company’s founding, we plan to go beyond the boundaries of conventional denim and soon announce the creation of the world’s first products using the superior craftsmanship of Japan’s unique artisans,” he concluded.