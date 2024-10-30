McDonald’s reports lower comparable sales despite bump in the US

McDonald’s Corporation has posted a mixed bag of results for the third quarter, with higher revenues, lower comparable sales and lower profit.

The company’s consolidated revenues for the quarter ended September 30 were nearly $6.9 billion, up 3 per cent year on year. However, systemwide sales, which include sales at all company-owned and franchised restaurants, were flat.

Global comparable sales dropped 1.5 per cent, but US same-restaurant sales edged up 0.3 per cent thanks to effective value and marketing campaigns.

Comparable sales through its own operated international markets dropped 2.1 per cent, driven by poor performance in France and the UK. International developmental licensed markets slid a further 3.5 per cent, attributed to the war in the Middle East and the subdued Chinese economy.

On the bottom line, consolidated operating income decreased 1 per cent. This included $52 million of pre-tax transaction costs and non-cash impairment charges and $46 million of pre-tax restructuring charges.

The company’s net income fell 3 per cent to $2.225 billion.

“We will stay laser-focused on providing an unparalleled experience with simple, everyday value and affordability that our consumers can count on as they continue to be mindful about their spending,” said chairman and CEO Chris Kempczinski.

“McDonald’s will continue to follow our Accelerating the Arches playbook to drive long-term growth globally and win in this environment,” Kempczinski added.

The company management did not mention last week’s E coli outbreak in the results.