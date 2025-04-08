LVMH appoints new chiefs for Fendi, Louis Vuitton and Kenzo Mode

LVMH has made several leadership changes across three of its Maisons: Fendi, Louis Vuitton and Kenzo.

Ramon Ros has been appointed CEO of Fendi, effective July. He will report to Sidney Toledano, senior advisor to the LVMH Group chairman.

Ros brings over a decade of experience at LVMH, most recently serving as president and CEO of Louis Vuitton in Mainland China.

“Ramon’s expertise in luxury retail and client relations, combined with his commitment to product excellence and collaborative leadership, makes him well-positioned to lead Fendi,” said Toledano.

Ros began his career at Marks and Spencer in the UK before taking on senior roles at Diesel and Tous.

He joined LVMH in 2013 as MD of Givenchy in China and later served as international director in France. In 2020, he joined Louis Vuitton China and was named zone president of Mainland China in 2022.

At Louis Vuitton, Daniel DiCicco has been appointed president and CEO of Mainland China, effective this month Based in Shanghai, he will report to David Ponzo, chief commercial officer of Louis Vuitton.

DiCicco joins LVMH from Apple, where he led global retail operations, including client experience and store architecture, since 2018. He previously held leadership roles at Sony Music and Coach and brings more than 12 years of experience across entertainment, fashion and retail in Asia.

“Daniel’s deep knowledge of Asian markets and commitment to customer experience will play a key role in driving Louis Vuitton’s growth in China,” Ponzo said.

Meanwhile at Kenzo, Charlotte Coupe has been named CEO, effective May. She will also report to Toledano.

Coupe began her career at Ralph Lauren and later moved into menswear product leadership at Lacoste. She joined Louis Vuitton in 2016 and has held several senior roles within the brand.

“Charlotte brings strong industry experience and a deep understanding of fashion. Her ability to collaborate with creative teams will support Kenzo’s ongoing modernisation and expansion,” Toledano added.