How architectural luxury is redefining the future of optical retail

Australia’s premium eyewear market is undergoing a quiet revolution, led by G Eyewear – a new luxury optical brand founded by internationally acclaimed interior architect Kapellaki and style curator George Mells. Kapellaki said she envisioned a brand that would treat eyewear with “the same reverence as fine jewellery or bespoke interiors: sculptural, sensual, meticulously crafted, and undeniably personal.” For her, each frame should not just sit on the face, but transform the wearer. “That, to me, is modern luxury.” From walls of frames to design capsules With a debut collection rooted in architectural precision and timeless design, G Eyewear is not just entering a crowded market; it is challenging the very foundations of how luxury eyewear is conceived, merchandised and experienced. At a time when the global eyewear market is projected to reach US$335.9 billion by 2030, and Australia’s luxury segment is set to grow at 5.5 per cent annually, G Eyewear is positioning to disrupt a sector long dominated by established giants and transactional retail models.​ “The biggest opportunity is to completely reimagine how eyewear is presented, chosen and felt,” Kapellaki stated. Kapellaki’s vision for retail is a radical departure from the conventional optical store. “Instead of walls stacked with hundreds of frames, I see the future in highly curated ‘design capsules’ – fewer pieces, displayed like limited-edition sculptures. Optical should feel more like an art gallery than a showroom. When eyewear is elevated, the customer feels elevated,” she said. Kapellaki criticises the typical optical environment – fluorescent lighting, crowded displays and an overwhelming emphasis on function over experience – as “transactional” rather than emotional. This gap in the market, especially in Australia as well as globally, opens a window for gallery-style, less-is-more presentation that reflects true luxury. Story-driven, hospitality-level service Currently, the global luxury eyewear market is monopolised by only a handful of market leaders, including EssilorLuxottica, Safilo Group, Kering Eyewear and Thélios. Meanwhile, the Australian optical landscape is dominated by a few local retailers such as Specsavers, Vision Direct, Optical Illusions, and Designer Eyes. Unlike the majority of luxury eyewear manufacturers and big-box optical retailers, G Eyewear is taking a boutique approach to customer experience, with personalised fittings, design-guided consultations, and a hospitality mindset – ensuring customers feel attended to, understood, and celebrated. For Kapellaki, eyewear is more than a product – it’s a narrative. “People don’t connect with frames on a shelf – they connect with stories. I see an opportunity to showcase the design narratives behind each frame: the inspiration, the materials, the craftsmanship. By doing so, eyewear becomes an emotional purchase, not a clinical one,” she said. She believes the premium optical sector should shift from transactional retail and mass-produced, logo-driven frames to quality over quantity, artistry over conformity and storytelling over marketing slogans. Architecting a seamless on- and offline experience G Eyewear’s launch strategy mirrors its design ethos: intentional, selective, and deeply personal. “We’re not looking to partner broadly across optical networks or multi-brand retailers,” Kapellaki explained. “We are building a direct, high-touch ecosystem that allows people to experience the eyewear exactly as it was designed to be experienced.” The heart of the brand is direct-to-consumer. “People don’t just see a frame – they enter a world,” she said. Kapellaki’s design career will continue to shape the G Eyewear customer experience. “Coming from architecture, interiors and luxury real estate, I’m trained to design worlds – not objects. That way of thinking absolutely shapes how I approach the G Eyewear experience, even without physical stores yet. Everything begins with atmosphere, emotion and storytelling,” she shared. The online presence is built on principles of balance, light, proportion and narrative flow, making it feel curated, spacious and experiential rather than transactional. Future physical spaces will be architectural installations – art galleries or intimate design studios with clean lines, warm lighting and sculptural displays. “We will eventually create physical brand experiences, but they won’t be traditional optical environments,” she added. Selective, handpicked placements and installation spaces, rather than stockists, ensure customers “don’t just stumble upon G Eyewear – they arrive at it”. Or, as Kapellaki puts it more simply, her company is leading a quiet revolution. “Luxury that is personal, design that is purposeful and eyewear that transcends trend to become a statement of self.” Her approach directly addresses a key industry pain point: the commodification of eyewear. By focusing on design, individuality, and emotional connection, G Eyewear aims to redefine what it means to buy luxury eyewear, transforming it from a functional object into a statement of self.