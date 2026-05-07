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‘Full universe of Cartier’ opens in Sydney’s Chatswood Chase

Cartier
The new boutique is Cartier’s third site in Sydney
By Harry Booth

Cartier is the latest addition to Sydney’s Chatswood Chase shopping centre, bringing a Parisian-inspired boutique to its newly designed luxury precinct.

It marks the third Cartier location in the NSW capital, following the George Street flagship and its boutique at Sydney International Airport.

“Conceived as a sensory portrait of the city, its tides, sandstone, and shifting morning light, the new boutique brings together the hands of artisans from three continents to translate place into atmosphere,” Cartier said. 

“At the entrance, a luminous canopy ceiling hand-pulled in radiating lines of light by Australian atelier DiEmme. Evoking Sydney’s early-morning sun spreading across the harbour, framing the jewellery universe in a warm, refined glow.”

The new boutique centres on an oil-on-panel from Parisian designer François Mascarello. The luxury retailer said its 406sqm space presents the “full universe of Cartier”.

“From iconic jewellery and watchmaking, to bridal, leather goods, fragrance and accessories. Two distinct private salons offer clients an intimate setting in which to discover the Maison’s most exceptional pieces,” it added.

Operated by Vicinity Centres, Chatswood Chase’s luxury precinct is the result of a $625 million, 18-month redevelopment that ended late last year. This redevelopment came with a projection from Vicinity that the centre would regularly exceed 500,000 weekend visitors.

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