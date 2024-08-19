BusinessStrategy

Love, Bonito’s CEO talks Philippines expansion 

By Tong Van
A year after entering the US, omnichannel fashion label Love, Bonito forayed into the Philippines to further strengthen its presence in Asia.  The Philippines marks Love, Bonito’s sixth market where it operates a bricks-and-mortar store, after Singapore, Malaysia, Indonesia, Cambodia and Hong Kong. “We have been shipping to the Philippines since 2019 as we found a similar gap in the market, where Asian women are not being catered for,” Love, Bonito’s CEO Dione Song told Inside Retai

This content is for IR Pro subscribers only.

Subscribe now to unlock an all-access pass.

IR Pro - monthly

$5 +GST for the first 30 days. (Auto renews at $28+GST per month.)
  • Unlimited news access
  • Exclusive members only masterclasses (live and on-demand)
  • Weekly careers advice
  • Weekly and quarterly digital magazines delivered to your inbox
Subscribe now
Retailer’s choice

IR Pro - annual

$312 +GST per year. (Auto renews annually.)
  • Unlimited news access
  • Exclusive members only masterclasses (live and on-demand)
  • Weekly careers advice
  • Weekly and quarterly digital magazines delivered to your inbox
Subscribe now
Are you sure you want to leave?
Yes, leave this page Stay