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LeWrap ramps up roll-out with 20th store in Sydney, more promised

LeWrap’s newest store in Westfield Miranda.
LeWrap’s newest store in Westfield Miranda. (Source: LinkedIn)
By Sarah Stowe

LeWrap has opened a milestone store at Westfield Miranda, the chain’s 20th location.

This is the sixth store the Sydney-based chain has opened in six months as the business ramps up its pace of expansion.

The 21-year-old chain has the ambition to grow to 45 stores by 2028. Most of the expansion will be concentrated in New South Wales, particularly in high-profile shopping centres and shopfront locations within urban growth corridors.

Manal Haydar, general manager of franchising at LeWrap, told Franchise Executives the next store to open will be Newtown.

LeWrap has built its business on serving freshly-cooked food, with a focus on wraps, bowls and salads.

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