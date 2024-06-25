SectorsHealth & beauty

L Catterton acquires Naomi Watts’ Stripes Beauty 

By Irene Dong

LVMH-backed L Catterton has acquired Naomi Watts’ beauty brand, Stripes Beauty, which was developed to address menopause and aging issues.

Watts founded the brand in 2022 to normalize discussions about menopause and other symptoms caused by natural hormonal changes as women age. 

Stripes Beauty will benefit from L Catterton’s investment to accelerate its growth both domestically and internationally, with the new leadership of executive chair Debra Perelman (former Revlon CEO) and president Cara Kamenev (former L’Oreal executive). 

“As consumer-focused investors, we have followed the success of Stripes Beauty and believe in their mission to develop a community of support for women as they age,” said Whitney Casey, who led the deal for L Catterton.

 “We are proud to invest in women and contribute to developing a health platform to address the full range of women’s unique lifestyle needs. Led by a team of strong industry experts, we will nurture and grow the Stripes Beauty brand, its community, and consumer loyalty.”

Stripes Beauty will also expand into sleep support by launching The Dream Date, a clinically backed supplement featuring melatonin, magnesium and red clover, at QVC and in Canada later this year.

