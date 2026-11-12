Kurt Geiger expands into Australia with DTC online store

Kurt Geiger London has officially launched in Australia with a dedicated direct-to-consumer online store offering its signature handbags, footwear and accessories.

Founded in London in 1963, Kurt Geiger is known for its signature eagle-crested Kensington bag and distinctive footwear. The brand has more than 70 boutiques worldwide and ships its products to over 100 countries.

The Australian e-commerce site, kurtgeiger.au, launches along with the Spring/Summer 2026 collection, which includes the signature Kensington range.

There are no plans for physical stores at the moment, but the brand expects to eventually open one as it continues to grow in the country.

The Australian debut marks the latest step in the brand’s international expansion following its acquisition by US footwear group Steve Madden last year. The launch follows the opening of its first full-price stores in the US and the transition of its Spain and Portugal operations in-house.

Charlene Perera, GM of Steve Madden Australia, will lead the brand’s Australian business.

“We’re incredibly excited to introduce Kurt Geiger’s distinctive London spirit to Australia,” said Perera. “Australian customers have a strong appetite for expressive, fashion-led design, making this a natural next step for the brand.”

Carvela, a footwear brand under Kurt Geiger, also announced the launch of its own online store in Australia earlier this week.

The products were previously available in the country via distribution deals with David Jones. However, the iconic department store chain collapsed into administration and receivership last week.