SectorsOpenings & closings

Kurt Geiger expands into Australia with DTC online store

Kurt Geiger bag
Kurt Geiger is known for its signature eagle-crested Kensington bag. (Source: Kurt Geiger )
By Sean Cao

Kurt Geiger London has officially launched in Australia with a dedicated direct-to-consumer online store offering its signature handbags, footwear and accessories.

Founded in London in 1963, Kurt Geiger is known for its signature eagle-crested Kensington bag and distinctive footwear. The brand has more than 70 boutiques worldwide and ships its products to over 100 countries.

The Australian e-commerce site, kurtgeiger.au, launches along with the Spring/Summer 2026 collection, which includes the signature Kensington range.

There are no plans for physical stores at the moment, but the brand expects to eventually open one as it continues to grow in the country.

The Australian debut marks the latest step in the brand’s international expansion following its acquisition by US footwear group Steve Madden last year. The launch follows the opening of its first full-price stores in the US and the transition of its Spain and Portugal operations in-house.  

Charlene Perera, GM of Steve Madden Australia, will lead the brand’s Australian business.  

“We’re incredibly excited to introduce Kurt Geiger’s distinctive London spirit to Australia,” said Perera. “Australian customers have a strong appetite for expressive, fashion-led design, making this a natural next step for the brand.” 

Carvela, a footwear brand under Kurt Geiger, also announced the launch of its own online store in Australia earlier this week.

The products were previously available in the country via distribution deals with David Jones. However, the iconic department store chain collapsed into administration and receivership last week.  

Recommended By IR

Jakarta Premium Outlets
Shopping centres & malls IR Pro

What’s driving Simon Property’s stronger Q3

Michael Baker
Image of bathroom appliances.
Health & beauty

Shaver Shop sees sales growth driven by online sales

Darshana Gupta
People walk along a main shopping area during the Alibaba's Singles' Day
E-commerce IR Pro

Why China’s shopping festival Double 11 is losing its spark

Tong Van
Image of sand products for kids.
Regulatory

Parents warned of potential asbestos contamination of sand sold at Officeworks

Darshana Gupta
Supply chain

Retailers warned: Waiting to scale fulfilment could compromise future growth

Robert Stockdill
An interior shot of Casablanca’s Los Angeles store.
Strategy IR Pro

Why Casablanca is opening a bricks and mortar store in the heart of Beverly Hills

Nicole Kirichanskaya
Are you sure you want to leave?
Yes, leave this page Stay
You have 7 articles remaining. Unlock 15 free articles a month, it’s free.