IR ProTravel retail

Japan lost half its Chinese tourists. Here’s how it’s rewiring inbound retail

a street corner in Japan
Arrivals from mainland China fell nearly 60 per cent to just 418,000 this August. (Source: Tong Van)
By Tong Van
Picture two Saturday afternoons in Tokyo’s busiest shopping district, Shibuya, one year apart. On the first, in August 2025, much of the chatter would have been in Mandarin, after Mainland China sent more than 1 million visitors to Japan that month. On the second, this August, the same streets would sound very different, with most shoppers hailing from South Korea, Taiwan and Hong Kong.  The shift reflects a striking change in the country’s visitor numbers. This year, arrivals from main

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