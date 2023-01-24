It’s always winter in Helly Hansen’s new concept store. Here’s why

oints by Sydney based design agency, North + North, and will offer an elevated product assortment. Chief sales officer Cameron Mahoney told Inside Retail that Helly Hansen’s products will be the hero of the retail experience. “An elevated display featuring sharp angles, contrast materials, and impactful lighting. Located centrally within the store, it draws the customers attention into the key products on display at that time,” he said. He explained that the brand has a very strong presence in the snow market in Australia, providing uniforms to resort staff at Perisher, Mt Hotham & Falls Creek. Helly Hansen features at over 200 ski resorts across the world, and is worn by more than 55,000 ski professionals. Mahoney said that the brand saw a big lift in sales after snow activities returned for the 2022 season. “Like most brands in the outdoor space, we have seen strong sales growth in our market during and post-Covid,” he said. “As international travel resumed for the 2023 northern hemisphere season we also benefited. “The [Chadstone] store opened in the first week of December, traditionally a very busy period of trade in retail, and we have been very pleased with the results so far.” Adventure, exploration and tactility According to an announcement by Canadian Tire Corporation in November 2022 – of which Helly Hansen is a subsidiary – the brand achieved over eight per cent revenue growth on a reported basis, and 19 per cent on a constant currency basis, for quarter three. North America and Scandinavia were the brand’s strongest performing regions, up 35 and 28 per cent on the previous quarter respectively. Mahoney contends that online and in-store retail are two of the brand’s growth channels, with e-commerce continuing to exceed expectations. He said that the brand has invested in improving that channel following Covid-19 restrictions, with a website upgrade scheduled to launch in the coming months. “The new site will allow for more brand and product storytelling, and set the foundation for our omnichannel strategy,” Mahoney said. Inside the new concept store, exploration, adventure and tactility are reported to be front of mind, with inspiration taken from the brand’s Scandinavian heritage. Features include natural plywood interiors – which are contrasted against dark charcoal backdrops – modern down lighting, and hero feature walls. Mahoney said that elements of the layout and product range might change throughout the year, depending on factors such as seasonality. However, he said the store will sell certain categories year-round. He pointed to the brand’s snow collection, which he said resonates well with consumers who are travelling to the northern hemisphere for snow holidays and work trips. “We see the northern hemisphere consumer start to purchase “winter” product from us from November through to March. For that reason, it makes sense for us to have an all year around,” he said. More stores across the country Helly Hansen is set to roll out more concept stores over 2023. According to Mahoney, a goal for the new store is to be a destination where customers can “explore [for] new ideas, designs and technologies that fit their needs and lifestyles.” “We are excited to be launching our premium retail concept into New Zealand later this year,” Mahoney said. “[We will also be launching] more premium retail stores in the Australian market.”