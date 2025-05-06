BusinessStrategy

Inside Urban Revivo’s strategic leap into the European fashion scene

By Tong Van
Urban Revivo, often referred to as “the Zara of Asia”, has opened its flagship UK store on Neal Street in Covent Garden. Flanked by edgy concept boutiques and heritage brands, the 515sqm space is more than a retail venture. It’s a strategic toehold in the heart of Europe’s fiercely competitive fashion ecosystem and a litmus test for the brand’s global ambitions. Founded in 2006, Urban Revivo has grown into an emerging fashion player across Asia, with more than 400 stores in

This content is for IR Pro subscribers only.

Subscribe now to unlock an all-access pass.

IR Pro - monthly

$5 +GST for the first 30 days. (Auto renews at $28+GST per month.)
  • Unlimited news access
  • Daily IR Pro content straight to your inbox
  • Exclusive members only masterclasses (live and on-demand)
  • Weekly careers advice
  • Independent research reports and forecasts
  • Indepth interviews with industry leaders and experts
  • Weekly and quarterly digital magazines delivered to your inbox
Subscribe now
Retailer’s choice

IR Pro - annual

$312 +GST per year. (Auto renews annually.)
  • Unlimited news access
  • Daily IR Pro content straight to your inbox
  • Exclusive members only masterclasses (live and on-demand)
  • Weekly careers advice
  • Independent research reports and forecasts
  • Indepth interviews with industry leaders and experts
  • Weekly and quarterly digital magazines delivered to your inbox
Subscribe now
Are you sure you want to leave?
Yes, leave this page Stay