Inside Determinantâ€™s first Southeast Asia store and its strategy ahead

€™s regional launchpad, how design choices reflect local consumer behaviour, and what this debut signals about Determinantâ€™s broader ambitions in Asia. Inside Retail: What made Singapore the right market for Determinantâ€™s first physical retail presence in the region? Clement Chan: Singapore represents the ideal gateway into Southeast Asia â€“ a market that values innovation, precision, and sustainability. The countryâ€™s appreciation for purposeful design and functionality aligns closely with Determinantâ€™s philosophy of engineered precision and simplicity. Opening our first standalone store here allows us to connect more deeply with customers through a tactile retail experience that reflects our brand ethos and understanding of local needs. IR: What are the key differences between your Hong Kong and Singapore stores, and how do they reflect each marketâ€™s unique consumer behaviours? CC: The Singapore store embodies Determinantâ€™s clean, functional aesthetic, designed with attention to detail and practicality. Every element, from spatial layout to product presentation, creates an environment that highlights efficiency, comfort, and versatility. This approach reflects how Singaporeans value thoughtful design and functional everyday wear. Developed in collaboration with Studio Ryte, the space draws inspiration from water and continuous movement, expressed through elements like the Water Cube Ensemble and a Gallery of Craftsmanship that highlights the engineering behind our shirts. IR: Beyond the store opening, what are your next priorities? CC: Our focus now is to deepen our understanding of our Singapore customers and their needs, so we can continue to create better, more suitable products for them. We believe in step-by-step improvement and in doing one thing well before moving to the next. Ultimately, our goal is to solve our customersâ€™ wardrobe challenges by creating well-designed, well-executed pieces that make everyday dressing effortless. IR: What does this launch signal about Determinantâ€™s growth strategy in Southeast Asia? CC: This launch represents our commitment to the Singapore market, which we see as a key focus within the region. Our priority is to serve our Singapore customers exceptionally well â€“ if we can excel here, opportunities for regional growth will naturally follow. Everything we do at this stage is centred on understanding and serving our local customers’ needs. IR: How do you define Determinantâ€™s competitive edge in this market? CC: Our strength lies in the intersection of technology, precision fit and design simplicity. With 61 sizes engineered to fit every body type, Determinant offers an unparalleled level of personalisation that few menswear brands provide. Combined with high-performance fabrics, sustainable innovation and timeless design, weâ€™re not just selling shirts â€“ we’re redefining how modern men experience confidence and comfort. IR: What are some of the key learnings from your existing markets that youâ€™ve applied to your Singapore strategy? CC: Weâ€™ve learned that people donâ€™t necessarily need more products â€“ they need better ones. Our goal is to create well-designed, well-executed, and versatile pieces that work seamlessly in daily life. Every product we introduce is made with intent and purpose to solve real wardrobe challenges, ensuring that customers find lasting value in every piece they purchase. IR: How do you balance global brand consistency with the need for local relevance across markets in Asia? CC: We maintain a consistent global identity anchored in innovation, craftsmanship, and timeless design, but we adapt how we tell that story to fit local nuances. In Singapore, for example, we highlight versatility and climate-resilient fabrics that cater to tropical lifestyles, while ensuring the same product integrity and aesthetic found in every Determinant store. Itâ€™s about local relevance without compromising global consistency. Further reading: How menswear brand Connor is targeting Southeast Asiaâ€™s mid-market gap.