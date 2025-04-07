BusinessMarketing

IMG to represent the Museum of Modern Art in global licensing deal

The Museum of Modern Art
Each year, the museum’s physical and online platforms engage more than 40 million people globally. 
By Kaycee Enerva

IMG has signed a new multi-year deal to become the exclusive global licensing representative for the Museum of Modern Art (Moma).

The partnership aims to support the Moma’s mission to reach more people worldwide through products inspired by its design ethos.

“Every collaboration that we bring to life, and every purchase that our audiences make, supports MoMA’s exhibitions and educational programs,” said James Gara, COO of The Museum of Modern Art. 

“We look forward to working with IMG to help us create new and exciting opportunities for people to connect with modern and contemporary art.”

Bruno Maglione, President of IMG Licensing, said the company plans to build on this reach, helping develop curated licensed products for the brand.

“Through the excellence of its collections and exhibitions, Moma has established itself as a brand not only associated with beautiful art but also design and innovation,” he added.

“We are honored to be working with this extraordinary institution.”

