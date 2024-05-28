BusinessSustainability

How Walmart’s partnership with Unspun is reshaping apparel retailing

By Irene Dong
Walmart has revealed a relationship with fashion tech firm Unspun which aims to reduce the environmental impact of garment manufacturing. Unspun, a Hong Kong and California-based fashion tech startup co-founded by Walden Lam, has been developing scalable made-on-demand technology to produce high-end denim jeans to order. The company has created Vega, the world’s first 3D weaving technique that efficiently converts yarn into clothes. Now Walmart is collaborating with Unspun to examine how t

