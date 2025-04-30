How Singapore’s City Square Mall reinvents shopping mall experience

lications of AI technology. “As a family mall that caters to the diverse needs of everyone in the family, the idea of blending retail and entertainment is not new to City Square Mall,” Carol Tay, general manager of City Square Mall, told Inside Retail. “We believe shopping malls today need to be more than just a place for shopping and dining. It should evolve to become vibrant spaces where people can gather, explore, learn, interact and enjoy unique experiences.” Sustainability, not just style The common narrative is that shopping malls are dying. However, like cities or libraries, the mall is too embedded in urban and social infrastructure to simply disappear. Instead, it’s evolving. On City Square Mall’s grounds now sits the CDL EcoTrain, Singapore’s first decommissioned SMRT train turned into a solar-powered classroom on wheels. It is a space where schoolchildren can learn about deforestation and biodiversity, facilitated by interactive installations and AI-powered storytelling modules co-created with science platform Just Keep Thinking. It’s part museum, part classroom and part proof-of-concept for a new kind of mall experience, one rooted in values, not just value. “Ultimately, our hope is for the CDL EcoTrain to inspire the community, particularly younger generations, to embrace greener lifestyles and become eco-champions by raising awareness of sustainability in a fun, interactive and accessible way,” Tay said. The mall’s revamped Gastro Square on Level 4 blends community space with culinary indulgence, hosting xinyao music showcases one week and interactive family workshops the next. Meanwhile, discovery walls and kinetic art installations across the upper floors let visitors uncover the mall’s history as the former site of New World Amusement Park, an emotional narrative thread AI might track to shape future content and activations. Technology alone cannot save the shopping mall. Nor can free Wi-Fi or Instagrammable pop-ups. For City Square Mall, what’s emerging instead is a more systemic approach, one that integrates sustainability, community building and design thinking into the retail fabric. “As City Square Mall is Singapore’s first eco-mall, we are constantly thinking of ways we can strengthen our commitment towards sustainability in a manner that is engaging, accessible and meaningful for our shoppers,” Tan said. Throughout the AEI, City Square Mall infused circularity into its physical space. Bamboo chopsticks became wall cladding. PET bottles were upcycled into panels. Even dismantled handrails found new life as benches. These are not just green gestures but strategic signals, especially to the rising cohort of environmentally conscious consumers. One particularly symbolic initiative was the upcycled Christmas tree built from more than 1200 Meiji milk bottles, part of a bottle donation drive that rewarded shoppers with yogurt in exchange for recyclables. Such initiatives, Tay notes, are not one-offs. “One of the key challenges during our AEI was managing the scale and duration of the renovations while ensuring shoppers knew the mall remained open and vibrant,” Tan added. AI’s quiet but growing presence According to Tay, City Square Mall’s operator, City Developments Limited (CDL), is particularly attentive to the potential of generative AI to reimagine the retail experience. “From personalised customer engagement to smarter inventory management, Gen AI has the potential to transform the way retailers connect with shoppers,” Tan said. “The technology can also provide valuable insights into consumer behaviour, refine marketing strategies and enhance the overall retail experience through immersive digital touchpoints.” “While innovation is important, we believe the heart of successful retail still lies in strong partnerships, and we remain committed to supporting our tenants in testing new concepts and creating meaningful, future-forward experiences for shoppers in both digital and physical spaces.” Further reading: Foodpanda Singapore’s new boss talks tech, logistics and business transformation.