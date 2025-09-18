How placing art in malls is shifting luxury’s power from stores to symbols 

ll, Douglas Kirkland, Damien Hirst and Michael Moebius. For founder Jay Lyon, the Westfield Bondi location is a deliberate strategy to reach audiences who may never set foot in a traditional art gallery, yet who recognise art as part of the same symbolic economy as fashion and jewellery. “We thought about the access to a premium client that may live in Bellevue Hill, Vaucluse, Dover Heights, Rose Bay and may not necessarily travel to our flagship gallery location at Potts Point. We also considered the mindset of a customer that is in a centre like this to shop,” Lyon told Inside Retail. Recasting the gallery in retail’s language The significance of Art+ entering Westfield Bondi lies less in the artworks on the walls than in the statement it makes about the future of retail space. By bringing fine art into the mix, Westfield is doing more than filling space by shaping identity. The art draws people in, while also mirroring the sense of status already woven through the precinct. Retail and brand specialist Nick Gray sees it as a strategic play. “The brain always ignores what it expects to see, so when [Westfield owner] Scentre Group executes something different to what customers are expecting in this area of Westfield Bondi, whilst maintaining the premium nature of what’s needed, it elevates the retail environment overall,” he said. “It really allows room to measure success outside of sell-through and start thinking about physical retail as a very tangible, measurable marketing tool,” he added. For Art+, the move suggests a willingness to experiment with new modes of visibility. Instead of speaking solely to private collectors, the gallery is opening its doors to a broader audience that may discover a Damien Hirst while en route to Chanel. Parallel desires Fine art now occupies the same imaginative terrain as luxury fashion, appealing to parallel desires for status, identity and connoisseurship. This convergence is reflected as much in customer psychology as in patterns of expenditure. “It all goes hand in hand,” Lyon said. “Contemporary art outperforms all of these as a tangible asset class. Art sits in the luxury market, and moreso, I feel it complements these brands rather than competes.” From a commercial standpoint, having a pop-up gallery within a shopping centre increases accessibility and could lead to higher sales compared to the private collector route. “This is really the first time a gallery pop-up of this scale and level has been done in Australia,” Lyon said. “We wanted to break the mould of what the typical art journey may look like amongst Australian galleries. We still offer a private collector route and private consultation. This just gives us more exposure to a broader market,” he added. A new kind of cultural anchor Art+’s debut at Westfield Bondi may be a first for Australia, but it reflects a broader global trend of retail environments evolving into cultural destinations. In Hong Kong, Adrian Cheng’s K11 pioneered the “museum-retail” model in 2008, blending commerce with curated exhibitions and live art to drive visitation and brand equity. More recently, last week, Uniqlo’s Artist in Residence program with Kaws has highlighted how mass and luxury players alike are leveraging art to extend cultural relevance. The common thread is that art may soon no longer be an accessory to retail but a strategic instrument, deployed to build brand identity, attract new audiences and shift perceptions of physical space from transactional to experiential. With experience-led retail reshaping consumer expectations, Art+’s Bondi pop-up aims to be more than a showroom. The space was designed to be inclusive and educational, showcasing both the breadth of contemporary practice and exclusive international names, while remaining approachable for browsing and investment alike. Looking forward, the Bondi experiment is also a test case, a way of gauging demand and proving the commercial viability of placing fine art within retail’s busiest corridors. As Lyon explained, “This is hopefully the start of a collaboration that we can build on and definitely roll out to other locations around Australia and the world.