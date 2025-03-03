BusinessSustainability

How Pana Organic is navigating the cacao shortage in the lead-up to Easter

Pana Organic Easter Range
Pana Organic’s Easter Range will be limited this year due to the persistent cocoa shortage. Sourced.
By Stephanie Caite Chadwick
Pana Organic, founded by founder Pana Barbounis in 2012, is one of the many specialty chocolate brands having to adapt in real-time to the cacao shortage. Global cacao commodities sat at around US$2000 a ton for several years but soared to US$12,000 a ton in 2024 – now in the lead up to Easter it averages US$10,000 a ton and Easter chocolate is expected to rise up to 20 per cent as a result. Cacao, the raw unprocessed version of cacao, is what Pana Organic strictly uses in the production of it

This content is for IR Pro subscribers only.

Subscribe now to unlock an all-access pass.

IR Pro - monthly

$5 +GST for the first 30 days. (Auto renews at $28+GST per month.)
  • Unlimited news access
  • Daily IR Pro content straight to your inbox
  • Exclusive members only masterclasses (live and on-demand)
  • Weekly careers advice
  • Independent research reports and forecasts
  • Indepth interviews with industry leaders and experts
  • Weekly and quarterly digital magazines delivered to your inbox
Subscribe now
Retailer’s choice

IR Pro - annual

$312 +GST per year. (Auto renews annually.)
  • Unlimited news access
  • Daily IR Pro content straight to your inbox
  • Exclusive members only masterclasses (live and on-demand)
  • Weekly careers advice
  • Independent research reports and forecasts
  • Indepth interviews with industry leaders and experts
  • Weekly and quarterly digital magazines delivered to your inbox
Subscribe now
Are you sure you want to leave?
Yes, leave this page Stay