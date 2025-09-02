How experience‑led lifestyle brands are growing in emerging Asia 

ross Vietnam, Thailand, Indonesia and beyond with lifestyle formats that blur the line between shopping, entertainment and cultural experience. For Oh!Some, Vietnam is just the beginning of the company’s bigger global expansion plan. In the past year, it has opened new stores across Singapore, Indonesia and Cambodia, positioning itself alongside lifestyle giants like Miniso, Moshi Moshi and KKV. “We want shopping to be more than just making purchases,” a spokesperson from the company told Inside Retail. “At Oh!Some, we build experiences that evolve with our customers, blending product, storytelling and culture to create a lifestyle brand that resonates today and tomorrow.” By combining affordable pricing, design-led product ranges and IP-driven merchandise, these brands are winning over a younger, mall oriented consumer base hungry for novelty and value. As foot traffic rebounds post-pandemic, the lifestyle format continues to emerge as one of the most resilient and dynamic segments in modern Asian retail. “Due to the sluggish global economic environment, many individuals are opting to spend on accessible luxuries rather than high end, ostentatious goods,” said Damien Yeo, consumer and retail analyst at BMI. “The economic uncertainty has meant that consumers trade down on price points and avoid discretionary spending. However, consumers still have a spending propensity for small indulgences, which can take many forms, such as premium personal care products and cosmetics, or even cutting back on material spending while increasing spending on experiences, like fine dining. These offer a quick form of escapism and reward without significant financial commitment.” A region ripe for reinvention Several demographic and economic factors make Southeast Asia an ideal environment for lifestyle retail. The Asean Secretariat states that the region’s youth population is expected to exceed 220 million by 2038. This segment – urban, digital and design-aware – is driving consumption in categories like beauty, accessories, wellness and character merchandise. At the same time, continued urbanisation across markets like Vietnam, Indonesia and the Philippines is increasing demand for accessible, style-driven shopping options in metro centres and secondary cities alike. “The Southeast Asian market is evolving quickly, with growing demand for upgraded and experience-driven consumption,” Oh!Some’s spokesperson said. “As a new generation of consumers emerges, we are seeing a shift toward trendier, more personalised and more experience-driven shopping habits. Sensing this change, we launched Oh!Some as a one-stop trendy retail brand that brings together shopping, entertainment and social interaction.” By July 10, Oh!Some had expanded to more than 130 stores throughout Southeast Asia, establishing itself in Singapore, Malaysia, Indonesia, Vietnam and Cambodia. The brand is set to further extend its reach into additional markets, including Thailand and Hong Kong. Additionally, Oh!Some has rolled out various store formats, such as regular stores, mini stores and stand-alone outlets, aiming to better cater to the diverse preferences and shopping behaviours of consumers across different regions. Southeast Asia has also long been a strategic priority for Miniso. The Chinese company is making investments throughout the region, opening its largest global stores in Jakarta, Bangkok and Singapore since last year. These flagship locations offer thousands of SKUs and include dedicated IP zones spotlighting popular global franchises. The Thailand flagship, which opened in January, embraces the brand’s ‘super store’ strategy and is hailed as another milestone for Miniso in Southeast Asia. “With Bangkok’s infrastructure and tourism appeal, Miniso is exploring flagship concepts here that could later expand to other Southeast Asian markets,” Jun Wang, GM of Miniso Thailand, told Inside Retail. “If a product or concept succeeds here, it often resonates across neighbouring markets like Vietnam or Malaysia.” As of the end of March, Miniso had 1663 stores across Asia, excluding China, with a net year-on-year increase of 261. Meanwhile, its rival KKV, is also experiencing rapid growth. Since entering Thailand in October 2024, KKV has opened more than 10 stores in major cities such as Bangkok, Hat Yai and Nakhon Ratchasima, with more openings planned. The brand has already established itself in Malaysia and Vietnam and is preparing to expand into the Philippines. “The vibrant youth market and open-minded consumer culture in Thailand give us strong confidence in our long-term prospects,” said Rojen Wu, chief operating officer of KK Group’s international projects. The company is aiming to open 10 stores in Singapore by the end of this year, having launched in the city in May. Meanwhile, earlier this year, Thai-born Moshi Moshi, operating on a smaller scale than its competitors, announced plans to open 40 new stores, targeting nearly 200 outlets in the country by year’s end. The Green Party, another brand from China, also views Southeast Asia as a promising market. The Green Party was founded in 2014, focusing primarily on stylish household products that promote a green and natural lifestyle. In 2019, The Green Party entered Singapore, followed by expansion into Malaysia in 2022. It is planning to continue growing into Cambodia and Vietnam. The company’s number of stores worldwide has exceeded 3000, covering 31 provinces and cities in China and many countries overseas. “Southeast Asia’s lower disposable income and purchasing power relative to other developed economies make it a prime target for these more economically friendly indulges,” Yeo added. “The larger populations across Southeast Asian markets also make them attractive to expand into.” Differentiation: IP, local relevance and curated experiences With competition intensifying, differentiation has become critical. Most players now operate with similar store formats: clean interiors, pastel merchandising and themed collections; however, brand success increasingly depends on execution depth and storytelling. One of the most effective strategies for differentiation has been IP partnerships. Miniso has led the industry in leveraging IP licensing as a growth engine. Partnerships with globally recognised properties like Harry Potter, Sanrio, Minions and We Bare Bears have elevated everyday products into must-have, collectible items. This strategy also supports premium pricing and improves brand affinity among young consumers. In 2020, Miniso founder Ye Guofu proposed the rise of “interest-driven consumption” as a dominant retail trend, an insight that now underpins the brand’s global positioning. Miniso has publicly stated its goal to have IP products account for more than 50 per cent of its global sales by 2028, signalling long-term investment in the space. With the global licensed retail market valued at nearly RMB 2 trillion ($278.7 billion) the growth potential for IP-centric merchandising remains strong, particularly in fragmented regions like Southeast Asia. In June, Miniso opened its first flagship store in South Korea, introducing a new retail concept that combines global IP collaborations with localised Korean experiences. Situated at 429 Gangnam-daero in Seoul’s vibrant Seocho District, the store covers more than 500sqm and offers more than 3500 SKUs across categories such as vinyl plush toys, blind boxes and accessories. The company plans to launch additional upgraded stores and expand into prime shopping districts, including Myeongdong, Jamsil and other key areas. Act local While global IP draws much attention, regional players are gaining traction by leveraging cultural proximity. Oh!Some’s flagship store in Vietnam features four carefully curated zones: anime collectibles, DIY craft kits, travel essentials and gift solutions. Store design and ambience play a crucial role in this lifestyle retail strategy. Common elements include bright lighting, minimalist shelving, themed display zones and frequent visual updates to keep the experience fresh and engaging. “We are not just a place to shop. We are creating an immersive environment that blends shopping, entertainment and social engagement,” Oh!Some’s spokesperson said. “Alongside our collaborations with global IPs, such as our exclusive Disney collections, including the picnic-themed Winnie the Pooh and seaside-inspired Stitch series, we also partner with local artists for exclusive product launches and events. This allows us to deliver diverse, high-quality and unique products that reflect both global trends and local culture, catering to a wide variety of tastes.” The brand will also integrate Funfunland, a DIY concept featuring about 40 types of plush dolls and more than 60 styles of matching outfits, allowing customers to create plush toys based on their designs. Indonesia will be the first market to introduce this concept. Meanwhile, KKV is reinforcing its collaboration with major local commercial players, partnering with Central Group, The Mall Group and LH Mall & Hotel in Thailand, as well as Frasers Property in Singapore, to secure prime locations in key commercial districts. This strategy aims to engage young consumer groups effectively. As the flagship brand of KK Group, alongside the beauty concept store The Colorist, KKV offers a diverse range of more than 20,000 SKUs across eight categories, including trendy toys, home goods, daily essentials, cosmetics and more. Challenges ahead The lifestyle retail boom sweeping Southeast Asia isn’t a mere trend but a response to the region’s unique mix of youthful populations, mall-driven shopping habits and rising aspirations that show no sign of fading anytime soon. The rapid store openings reveal strong confidence, but the real test ahead is shifting from flashy novelty to lasting sustainability. With so many outlets offering similar products and store designs, shoppers are starting to experience differentiation fatigue. As the initial excitement fades, brands need to move beyond looks and build stronger, exclusive product lines and retail experiences that truly stand out. “With all industries, there certainly will be, but the unique thing about lifestyle goods is that they are fundamentally non-essentials,” Yeo said. “So it’s more an emotional/experiential purchase, and unless the retailer can continuously produce desirable viral products, consumers are unlikely to stay loyal to one retailer because there is no intrinsic value in being loyal to Brand A over Brand B.” Yeo also warned that signs of market saturation include slower store growth, heavier discounting, cannibalisation, inventory pile-ups and waning consumer interest. Despite the strong focus on physical stores, many lifestyle retailers in the region have yet to embrace digital integration fully. Take Miniso: while it sells across Southeast Asia through bricks-and-mortar shops and local e-commerce platforms like Shopee and Lazada, it still lacks a dedicated regional mobile app. The core audience for lifestyle brands like Miniso, Oh!Some and Moshi Moshi is young, urban, tech-savvy adults aged 18 to 35 – digital natives who shop online, follow social media trends and rely heavily on peer recommendations. "A digital-first strategy combined with physical stores is essential," Yeo explained. "A strong digital presence helps spread the word and opens new sales channels." Yet, he also emphasised the enduring power of bricks-and-mortar. "For lifestyle goods, a lot of the purchase intent can be impulsive," he explained. "And a physical store is better able to drive impulsive spending from a consumer psychology standpoint."