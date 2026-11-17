n 40 years. Homes now take 39 days to sell, up from 23 a year ago, and another rate rise in November has buyers sitting on their hands. With buying and building so expensive, homeowners are upgrading what they have instead of moving. When you can’t sell for the price you want and can’t stretch to the home you’d rather have, you fix the one you’ve got. As homeowners tackle their renovation plans, every decision becomes a lick of paint, a bathroom, a deck or a kitchen, and a very long shopping list. That list gets filled in two ways. Some homeowners pick up the tools themselves. Many more hire a tradie, who buys the materials for them. Either way, the money flows through the same aisles at stores like Bunnings, Mitre 10 and Reece. Yet there are two very different customers that retailers are servicing. And these two shoppers want completely different things. Walk into a big-box hardware store at 6:30am, and it’s hi-vis and utes. These customers are buying time: the right stock, on account, and back to site by seven. At 11am on Saturday, it’s prams and project lists. These customers need ideas, advice and confidence. Retailers who serve both with one playbook end up serving neither well. Lean too far toward trade and you lose the warmth that draws DIYers in. Double down on DIY and tradies feel like an afterthought. The way to cash in on this once-in-a-decade moment is to serve both. But how? Loyalty that rewards the right behaviour For trade, loyalty is about frequency and account spend: priority pricing and rewards, stock availability, a partner that knows their business and can serve it at a moment’s notice. Points on a product bought once every few years won’t move a plumber. For DIYers, loyalty is born of expertise and knowledge based on need: saved project lists, how-to content, workshops and a nudge when the next seasonal task comes round. The smartest loyalty programmes link the two, rewarding the homeowner who hires through your trade network and the tradie who brings clients in to choose fittings. Retail media and direct comms on each customer’s clock Retail media is one of retail’s fastest-growing revenue lines, but most networks are built for either consumer reach or trade-specific audiences. Trade account data is richer: you know what an electrician buys, how often and for which jobs. Third parties will pay to reach that audience. It’s obvious, but timing and channel matter as much as message. Tradies are best reached in the early morning and late afternoon, through app pushes, SMS and account managers while they plan for tomorrow and pack the ute. DIYers are best reached in the evenings and on weekends, through social, email and video, while they dream, discover, problem-solve and plan. But both are humans with habits too. That Friday footy TV spot about weekend projects is still building a brand that trade audiences buy into. And that timely “your order’s ready” text still tells a homeowner they are just as much a priority to you as a tradie who shops weekly. Separate journeys, in-store and online, under one brand Retailers who serve trade can learn a lot from loyalty programmes in other categories – think dedicated boarding lanes for frequent flyers or free personalised beauty samples in your online order. Trade needs dedicated desks, drive-throughs, express click-and-collect lanes and apps that reorder last week’s job in two taps. DIY needs inspiration displays, staff with time to advise, project calculators and visualisation tools. Knowing who has logged in is only half the equation. How you act on that knowledge is where the gains are made. A trade account sees bulk quantities, branch-level stock and account pricing; a consumer sees guides, bundles and delivery dates. Pricing that is explicit, not awkward A hard call. Two customers in the same aisle, with the explicit knowledge that they are paying different prices. Volume is the assumed differentiator, but it needn’t be a difference that impacts brand loyalty. Trade pricing should be tied to volume and terms, offering discreet value that is beneficial to both customer and retailer. Consumer pricing is built on confidence: price promises, project bundles, finance for bigger jobs and expertise that makes the process seamless. Beware the promotional calendar too. A blanket 30 per cent off weekend sale risks teaching tradies to wait and can undermine account pricing. This renovation boom window won’t stay open forever. When the market recovers, people will sell and move again, and the share won this year will be what retailers carry into the next cycle. The test for every initiative is simple: does it save a tradie time or money, or does it give a DIYer confidence to take action? If it does neither, it isn’t earning its place. The retailers who win this boom will be the ones who know exactly who they are talking to. Stephen Fisher is the CEO of media agency Hatched. Further reading: Why short-term data alone won’t cut it for retailers in 2024