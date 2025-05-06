BusinessStrategy

How Aloha Collection is expanding through collabs and bricks-and-mortar

An Aloha Collection bag lying atop a wooden board floating on top of the ocean.
“One of our proudest wins is building a brand with real staying power.” Supplied
By Nicole Kirichanskaya
Aloha Collection co-founders Heather Aiu and Rachael Leinaʻala Soares are hard at work spreading the spirit of ‘aloha’ to the rest of the world through their rapidly expanding accessories and lifestyle brand. Here, the co-founders discuss their decision to invest in infrastructure and fast-track growth through bricks-and-mortar and wholesale retail partnerships, and they share how they are giving back to Hawaii-based conservation organisations. Inside Retail: How did you come up wit

This content is for IR Pro subscribers only.

Subscribe now to unlock an all-access pass.

IR Pro - monthly

$5 +GST for the first 30 days. (Auto renews at $28+GST per month.)
  • Unlimited news access
  • Daily IR Pro content straight to your inbox
  • Exclusive members only masterclasses (live and on-demand)
  • Weekly careers advice
  • Independent research reports and forecasts
  • Indepth interviews with industry leaders and experts
  • Weekly and quarterly digital magazines delivered to your inbox
Subscribe now
Retailer’s choice

IR Pro - annual

$312 +GST per year. (Auto renews annually.)
  • Unlimited news access
  • Daily IR Pro content straight to your inbox
  • Exclusive members only masterclasses (live and on-demand)
  • Weekly careers advice
  • Independent research reports and forecasts
  • Indepth interviews with industry leaders and experts
  • Weekly and quarterly digital magazines delivered to your inbox
Subscribe now
Are you sure you want to leave?
Yes, leave this page Stay