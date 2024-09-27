BusinessFinancial

H&M’s sales drop after cold weather affected key markets

By Celene Ignacio

H&M Group has booked lower sales in the fiscal third quarter amid cold weather in many key European markets.

The fashion retailer’s sales fell 3 per cent to SEK59.01 billion (US$5.82 billion) and net profit dropped 30 per cent to SEK2.31 billion in the three months ended August 31.

“Despite a challenging start, we are concluding the third quarter with sales on par with last year in local currencies and with good cost control,” said Daniel Erver, CEO of H&M.

“We are strengthening the H&M brand by investing in products, the shopping experience and marketing, which we are already seeing start to make an impact and which will contribute to increased sales and profitability.”

Meanwhile, the company noted that its autumn collection has been well received.

The company opened the first flagship store for H&M Beauty in Sweden in September and will open the first H&M store in Brazil in Sao Paulo by the end of next year.

You have 7 articles remaining. Unlock 15 free articles a month, it’s free.

Recommended By IR

Marketing IR Pro

Why high-low brand collaborations continue to resonate with consumers

Nicole Kirichanskaya
Sustainability IR Pro

Vestiaire Collective founder Fanny Moizant on the rise of pre-loved luxury

Anil Prabha
Data IR Pro

How Foot Locker is stepping up the customer experience with AI

Aron Lewin
Openings & closings

Smiggle seals deal for 60-store Gulf rollout

Celene Ignacio
Financial

Premier Investments’ retail sales rise as brands recover from Covid-19 impact

Celene Ignacio
Are you sure you want to leave?
Yes, leave this page Stay