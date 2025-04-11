SectorsOpenings & closings

Heritage brand Mazzucchelli’s Jewellers opens flagship in the heart of Perth

The new boutique is designed by Melbourne-based studio Kaleidoscope.
By Darshana Gupta

Mazzucchelli’s Jewellers unveiled its flagship boutique in Perth’s Murray Street with a performance from the West Australian Symphony Orchestra, ballerinas and the launch of the boutique’s pink diamond collection.

The new boutique is designed by Melbourne-based studio Kaleidoscope and is fitted with premium fixtures by Perth-based West Coast Shopfitting. 

The flagship store displays a range of luxury watch brands including Rado, Tissot and Seiko and will also feature exclusive jewellery from brands such as Love by Vera Wang and Perla by Autore.

The opening allows guests to experience a limited-time exhibition featuring one-of-a-kind Argyle pink diamonds, limited edition pieces from Mazzucchelli’s VIP diamond collection and Perla by Autore.  

“Every detail has been carefully considered and continues to tell our story, balancing rich tradition with contemporary sophistication,” said Mudit Vora, CEO of Mazzucchelli’s Jewellers. 

This is Mazzucchelli’s 28th boutique in Australia and its 12th store in WA. 

