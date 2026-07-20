Oz Hair & Beauty to acquire rival Beauty Works

Oz Hair & Beauty has purchased rival salon Beauty Works, with co-owner and CEO Anthony Nappa saying the deal supports the company’s strategy to build a more service-led retail business.

“Beauty Works gives us an established Melbourne customer base and a strong service capability that we can build on,” he said.

The acquisition includes Beauty Works’ Melbourne Central store and e-commerce business, bringing Oz’s network to 34 stores, with a further nine scheduled to open by the end of the year.

“Retailers can compete on price, or they can compete on experience. We believe the future of beauty retail belongs to businesses that combine trusted brands with expert advice, personalised treatments and services that customers can’t replicate online,” Nappa continued.

Earlier this month, Oz Hair & Beauty expanded into Hobart and Townsville.

Nappa said future expansion will continue to be guided by customer data and long-term planning.

“We’ve spent years building an incredibly rich understanding of where our customers live, how they shop, and what they’re buying,” he added.

“We’re highly selective. Every new store has to strengthen our customer offering, complement our existing network, and support where we see the business heading over the next five years.”

Founded in Rockdale, Sydney, in 1986, Oz Hair & Beauty began as a salon business before expanding into e-commerce in 2012.