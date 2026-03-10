Oz Hair & Beauty passes $100m revenue, celebrates store milestone

The family-owned Oz Hair & Beauty has surpassed $100 million in annual revenue, as the Australian retailer prepares to open its 30th store amid an expansion into Western Australia.

Led by Anthony and Guy Nappa, following the business’ founding in 1986 by their father, Elio Nappa, Oz Hair & Beauty has grown from a single store in Sydney to a business employing 500 staff. The opening of its 30th store will be followed by the addition of two further stores in Perth.

“Crossing $100 million is the outcome of long-term focus,” co-owner and CEO Anthony Nappa said.

“We’ve grown store by store, prioritising capability over speed and reinvesting profits back into the business to strengthen our buying power and operational depth.”

Oz Hair & Beauty’s revenue in 2019 was around $24 million, the company said, before growing the figure to $40 million by 2021. Co-owner and COO Guy Nappa said the growth in brick-and-mortar hasn’t come without careful preparation.

“You cannot open 10 to 15 stores a year without serious operational foundations,” he added.

“We’ve invested heavily in warehousing, logistics and systems to ensure the business can scale sustainably. Now, our expansion into Western Australia marks the transition from an east coast footprint to a truly national presence.”

Store network expansion paints part of the picture of Oz’s success, with its digital platform driving a huge portion of its growth. Its online segment is designed to support the expert-led experience in-store, focusing on convenience and professional support.

The company’s digital platform was recognised when Guy Nappa, for the second year in a row, was named Inside Retail’s number-one ranked person in e-commerce.

“In professional haircare, customers want expertise and immediacy,” Anthony Nappa said.

“When physical retail and online work together, they reinforce one another. Stores build authority and trust; online extends reach. Together, they drive performance.”