Wesfarmers-owned Kmart is rolling out a new store-in-store beauty format at 100 locations nationwide in time for Christmas.

Kmart said it wants to make it “easier for customers to shop beauty at low prices”, citing strong growth in the beauty category and increasing customer interest.

Customers will be able to shop in an enclosed in-store area, served by trained beauty team members and a dedicated checkout. Kmart is using the format to showcase its expanding range of beauty products from around the world.

“Customers are telling us they want more choice in beauty, from everyday essentials to the latest brands and trends, at low prices,” said Callum Smith, chief commercial officer at the Kmart Group.

“We’re expanding our range and making it easier to shop, with dedicated beauty areas, team members on hand during peak periods of the day, and a checkout in the space. We’re bringing this format to approximately 100 stores ahead of Christmas.

“Whether customers choose a global brand or our own OXX range, our focus is the same: Products they’ll love at low prices.”

The retailer’s beauty offering includes more than 2700 products from 117 brands, including Medicube, Biodance and ELF.

In fiscal 2026, Kmart Group’s investment in its store network saw 20 stores begin trading under its Plan C format, which includes the new beauty concept.

Investment in the store network continued, with 20 stores trading in Kmart’s new Plan C plus format at year-end, its modular-style shop floor allowing for faster category changes in response to consumer demand. The retailer’s foray into homeware has also continued, with its second K Home store due to open before Christmas.