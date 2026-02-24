BusinessStrategy

How Sundae Body turned ‘beige’ body wash into a 3 million–unit powerhouse

By Stephanie Caite Chadwick
Sundae Body’s rise from Australian upstart to 9,000‑door global beauty player in just a few years was not powered by a viral hack or a single hero SKU, but by an uncompromising commitment to brand as the organising principle of the business. Brand as the operating system For co‑funder Lizzie Waley, scale is a branding outcome before it is a distribution one. “Looking back, every big decision we made was a brand decision,” she told Inside Retail, reflecting on how Sundae sold more than

This content is for IR Pro subscribers only.

Subscribe now to unlock an all-access pass.

IR Pro - Monthly

$5 +GST for the first 30 days. (Auto renews at $28+GST per month.)
  • Unlimited news access
  • Daily IR Pro content straight to your inbox
  • Exclusive members only masterclasses (live and on-demand)
  • Weekly careers advice
  • Independent research reports and forecasts
  • Indepth interviews with industry leaders and experts
  • Weekly and quarterly digital magazines delivered to your inbox
Subscribe now
Retailer’s choice

IR Pro - Annual

$312 +GST per year. (Auto renews annually.)
  • Unlimited news access
  • Daily IR Pro content straight to your inbox
  • Exclusive members only masterclasses (live and on-demand)
  • Weekly careers advice
  • Independent research reports and forecasts
  • Indepth interviews with industry leaders and experts
  • Weekly and quarterly digital magazines delivered to your inbox
Subscribe now

Recommended By IR

domino's pizza
Openings & closings

Domino’s Pizza Enterprises swings to net loss amid challenges in Japan, France

Celene Ignacio
Supermarkets IR Pro

How Deliveroo and Sheng Siong are adapting to rising demand for fast groceries

Tong Van
OTR fuel and convenience site
Fuel & convenience

Viva Energy reports convenience sales decline amid cost, tobacco challenges

Sean Cao
A person carrying a branded tote Walmart tote bag as they walk into the front door of a home
Financial IR Pro

What Walmart’s cautious forecast says about retail in 2025

Michael Baker
A Black man wearing an apron standing behind a register taking an order from a woman
Workforce IR Pro

Why soft skills matter more than ever in an age of AI-driven retail

Karlie Cremin
An Ikea 'Planning Studio' sign in the front window of a store
Strategy IR Pro

Ikea’s US expansion plan: New stores, lower prices and a major NYC flagship

Nicole Kirichanskaya
Are you sure you want to leave?
Yes, leave this page Stay