BusinessStrategy

After Mecca, Myer’s beauty reset begins

Myer beauty gifts
(Source: Supplied)
By Stephanie Caite Chadwick
Myer is using the Mecca exit as a catalyst to rebuild beauty on its own terms, investing simultaneously in product, partnerships, people and media to make beauty the engine of its next growth chapter. Turning loyalty into a beauty engine The October 2025 Myer One loyalty program relaunch is the clearest signal that beauty has been moved from “nice-to-have” to strategic. The revamped scheme adds complimentary beauty treatments, curated gifts and more attainable tiers, explicitly designed arou

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