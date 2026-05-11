Grill’d expands FMCG range, launching sauces into Coles

Australia QSR operator Grill’d is continuing its expansion into packaged retail, with a rollout of its signature sauce range into Coles nationwide.

The launch introduces seven sauces, spanning five mayonnaise-based variants and two table sauces: Famous Herbed Mayo, Sweet Chilli Mayo, Golden Katsu Mayo, Smoky Chipotle Mayo and Perfect Pickl’d Mayo, alongside Native BBQ Sauce and Signature Tomato Relish.

According to the brand, all items are based on established in-restaurant recipes and are produced in Australia by manufacturing partners, following an earlier phase in which sauces were prepared fresh in-store.

“We know our customers love our elevated dine-in experience, but over the years, customers have repeatedly asked to be able to enjoy our sauces at home, and the team has been listening,” said Simon Crowe, founder of Grill’d.

“Following the incredible success of our take-home patties range, this launch is about following through on that demand and bringing the Grill’d experience beyond restaurants and into homes across Australia.”

The move builds on the company’s earlier burger patties range, also listed at Coles, and reflects a gradual extension of its brand beyond dine-in and takeaway occasions.

The sauce products are priced at $6 for squeeze bottles and $8 for glass formats.