CareersLeadership

Graza co-founder Allen Dushi discusses balancing being a father and brand founder

A headshot of Graza co-founder Allen Dushi.
“If you can get people to try and trust a product, you’ll have a good business on your hands.”
By Nicole Kirichanskaya
In December 2019, Andrew Benin took a trip with his girlfriend, now-wife, to her native country of Spain. It was there that he tasted the best olive oil he’d ever had and experienced the catalyst moment that started the journey to launching his own brand, Graza.  Before diving deeper into the ever-tricky journey of launching a CPG brand, Benin reached out to long-time colleague Allen Dushi about coming on board as Graza’s co-founder.  Prior to being pitched by Benin, Dushi had esta

This content is for IR Pro subscribers only.

Subscribe now to unlock an all-access pass.

IR Pro - Monthly

$5 +GST for the first 30 days. (Auto renews at $28+GST per month.)
  • Unlimited news access
  • Daily IR Pro content straight to your inbox
  • Exclusive members only masterclasses (live and on-demand)
  • Weekly careers advice
  • Independent research reports and forecasts
  • Indepth interviews with industry leaders and experts
  • Weekly and quarterly digital magazines delivered to your inbox
Subscribe now
Retailer’s choice

IR Pro - Annual

$312 +GST per year. (Auto renews annually.)
  • Unlimited news access
  • Daily IR Pro content straight to your inbox
  • Exclusive members only masterclasses (live and on-demand)
  • Weekly careers advice
  • Independent research reports and forecasts
  • Indepth interviews with industry leaders and experts
  • Weekly and quarterly digital magazines delivered to your inbox
Subscribe now

Recommended By IR

Customer IR Pro

How generational differences shape US shopping habits: Coresight Research

Nicole Kirichanskaya
A closeup of a person's hands on a laptop
Data IR Pro

Stand-alone vs embedded CDPs: What’s best for retailers in 2025?

Richard Taylor
woolworths supermarket exterior
Supermarkets

Woolworths appoints new leaders for retail business

Celene Ignacio
An image of the exterior of an Oh!some store.
Strategy IR Pro

Oh!some moves into new markets with aggressive growth strategy

Tong Van
Thirteen Lune co-founder and CEO Nyakio Greieco standing in Thirteen Lune’s Los Angeles flagship store.
Strategy IR Pro

Thirteen Lune CEO Nyakio Grieco talks SNR Capital acquisition and what’s next

Nicole Kirichanskaya
yellow beauty bench interior image of Adore Beauty's first store 2025
Workforce IR Pro

‘Not just another beauty store’: Adore Beauty CEO on entering a crowded market

Tamera Francis
Are you sure you want to leave?
Yes, leave this page Stay