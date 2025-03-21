GMG’s senior HR director on strengthening the company’s retail workforce

urney been since stepping into the role of senior director of HR? Parin Girish Rachh: My journey as a senior director of HR has been nothing short of amazing! It’s all about finding that balance between achieving organisational goals and ensuring the well-being of our employees. Managing large teams and navigating the complexities of the people department has its hurdles, but it’s incredibly rewarding. IR: Can you share some key HR transformation initiatives you’ve led at GMG and their impact on the retail workforce? PGR: At GMG, we have implemented several key HR transformation initiatives that have significantly impacted our retail workforce. Digital transformation of HR processes: We’ve streamlined HR functions with digital tools, making processes more efficient and user-friendly. This has not only reduced administrative burdens but also improved access to information and resources for our employees. Employee experience and wellbeing programs: We’ve prioritised the overall well-being of our employees by introducing comprehensive well-being programmes such as wellness circles and the GMG sports club. These initiatives are designed to support mental, physical and emotional health, contributing to higher job satisfaction and productivity. Diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI) strategy: Our commitment to DEI has led to the development of targeted strategies that promote a diverse workforce. The policy ensures a work environment that values and appreciates each employee’s unique differences and contributions. The DEI committee works towards enabling a diverse and inclusive workforce and ensuring equal opportunities for all. The company launched the “EmpowHer” initiative to create career advancement opportunities, leadership development, mentorship programs, pay parity and an inclusive workplace culture for women at every level. GMG achieved near pay parity at executive and senior levels, resulting in a 47:53 female-to-male pay ratio. Agile HR and organisational design: We adopted agile HR practices to better respond to the dynamic retail landscape. IR: The retail industry has unique workforce challenges, from frontline employees to corporate teams. How do you ensure HR strategies address the needs of all employees across different levels? PGR: HR strategies should adopt a multi-layered approach. First, it’s important to segment workforce needs by understanding the distinct requirements of frontline employees and corporate teams and tailoring initiatives accordingly. Implementing tailored engagement and retention programmes can further enhance support, for example, by providing flexible scheduling for frontline staff while offering career development opportunities for corporate teams. Leveraging technology is essential for improving HR efficiency. By utilising tools like employee self-service portals and digital training platforms, HR resources become more accessible to all employees. Additionally, prioritising training and development ensures that both frontline and corporate employees have opportunities for growth. IR: Employee engagement is critical in retail, where frontline teams interact directly with customers. What initiatives has GMG introduced to improve employee experience and motivation? PGR: We believe that listening to employees is critical, but taking action is what truly makes the difference. To further support our retail teams, we offer structured and competitive incentive schemes that reward high performance alongside recognition and reward programmes. Career development is a key business priority, supported by our internal mobility programmes and the upcoming launch of our learning management system (LMS). This platform will provide engaging e-learning opportunities to enhance skills, accelerate career progression and strengthen our dynamic learning culture. In addition, our digital employee engagement channels keep our global teams connected, informed and engaged, ensuring alignment with our business objectives. As a well-being company at our core, we also prioritise employee well-being, leveraging our expertise in sports, food and wellness to promote healthier lifestyles and create a holistic, supportive work environment. IR: With retail’s seasonal and high-turnover nature, what steps has GMG taken to improve talent retention and workforce stability? PGR: At GMG, we focus on improving our hiring and onboarding efficiency by streamlining recruitment processes, which allows us to integrate new hires quickly and effectively. To remain competitive in the market, we offer attractive salary packages and benefits that incentivise long-term employee commitment. We also strive to create an engaging work culture, fostering a dynamic and inclusive environment where we celebrate employee achievements through recognition programs. We provide various opportunities for training and development along with clear pathways for career progression across our diverse business divisions. Additionally, we prioritise employee well-being by offering support programs that enhance work-life balance and overall job satisfaction. Our commitment to integrating technology allows us to optimise workforce management and improve operational efficiency throughout our retail operations. IR: How does GMG support career growth for retail employees, especially those looking to move from frontline roles into leadership positions? PGR: We create equal opportunities for our talent pool. We operate as one team united by a shared passion and commitment to making a positive impact on the communities we serve and the world we live in. We also ensure that we provide the right training programmes for our employees to facilitate upskilling opportunities that advance their careers. In fact, we have several leaders who began their journeys on the shop floor and have since advanced to top senior executive positions. We recognise the unique contributions each individual makes and support them in achieving their goals. IR: What are some of the biggest challenges you see in HR for the retail industry today, and how is GMG preparing for them? PGR: One of the biggest issues is high turnover and talent retention. To address this, we are committed to improving wages and offering performance incentives alongside implementing recognition programmes. We also enhance our onboarding and training processes to ensure that new hires feel engaged and supported from day one. Another major challenge is the need for ongoing training and upskilling in our rapidly changing retail environment. We’re leveraging microlearning and gamified training to provide engaging, bite-sized learning experiences. Additionally, we are cross-training employees to equip them with the skills to handle multiple roles, which not only boosts their job security but also enhances our overall operational flexibility. Finally, we are focused on offering clear career growth pathways to help us retain our top talent and create a more motivated workforce. IR: Reflecting on your time at GMG, what accomplishment are you most proud of, particularly in shaping the company’s retail workforce? PGR: Reflecting on my time at GMG, I am most proud of the accomplishment of establishing a team of passionate individuals who every day strive to go beyond expectations. When we opened our offices in Asia, I took charge of setting up this team, which was crucial in driving talent across a region known for its diverse consumer base. Additionally, the implementation of cutting-edge HR technologies and systems was another great achievement that streamlined employee interactions within the company, making processes more efficient and user-friendly. In addition, the introduction of various engagement activities designed to foster connection and collaboration among employees – not only strengthened our team, but also significantly enhanced our workplace culture.