Sussan’s quiet power play: Inside the fashion brand’s pivot to lifestyle

g from what she wears to how she lives. “We’ve seen a clear shift in how our customer is shopping, with the brand’s lifestyle sales up over 45 per cent on the previous year,” managing director Natalie Aardoom told Inside Retail. “She’s no longer thinking in categories, she’s thinking in lifestyle, and she’s looking to brands that can support her across more aspects of her day.” In an era where global players from Zara Home to H&M Home are blurring the lines between fashion and interiors, Sussan’s move is less a diversion than a strategic reframing. Extending beyond apparel and sleepwear into the home “allows us to bring the same energy and relevance into new spaces,” Aardoom noted. The underlying thesis: If Sussan already owns the evening wind‑down in cotton pyjamas, there is no reason it shouldn’t also own the candlelight, the glassware and the ritual of the bath. The architecture of a lifestyle offer Sussan’s lifestyle proposition is anchored in two pillars: Homewares, kitchen and entertaining; and body, bath and wellbeing. Home becomes a textural extension of the wardrobe, with décor such as candle holders and photo frames, and kitchen pieces spanning resin serveware, statement glassware, napery and aprons “designed to elevate everyday entertaining.” The wellbeing offer runs from bath and body products to eye masks, hot water bottles and heat packs, layered with scents and home fragrance through partners like Peppermint Grove. Across both pillars, the brand is doubling down on palette, texture and detail as its design language, positioning lifestyle not as a generic gifting wall but as “style-driven, trend-aware product” that sits alongside apparel and sleepwear. Crucially, Sussan is leaning into a heritage that predates the current wellness boom: its long-standing authority in sleepwear gives it innate permission to move into bed, bath and self‑care. Aardoom is explicit that the lifestyle push “aligns to our brand’s history and expertise,” rather than stretching it. Gifting, micro-occasions and the economics of feeling Lifestyle and homewares are, by nature, highly giftable, and Sussan is treating that as a structural growth lever rather than an incidental benefit. Gifting is already “a strong driver” for the business, and the expanded range allows Sussan to move beyond traditional peaks like Christmas and Mother’s Day into what Aardoom calls “the rise of micro-occasions”. From a hostess candle to a small self‑care set, the strategy is to create multiple, lower‑stakes entry points into the brand.“ That allows us to be more consistent throughout the year, not just around traditional gifting moments.” In a challenging retail climate, smoothing volatility via an always‑on gifting and lifestyle offer is as much a P&L play as it is a brand one. Integration over spin-off Where many retailers badge lifestyle as a sub‑brand or a side capsule, Sussan is consciously avoiding that trap. “We haven’t treated lifestyle as a separate category. It’s been built into the brand from day one,” Aardoom said. In practice, that means lifestyle sitting alongside apparel and sleepwear across campaigns, stores and digital, with identical standards on quality, design and function. Merchandising is being used as a storytelling tool. In-store, lifestyle is merchandised next to ready-to-wear and sleep to mirror how the customer actually shops; online, the category is woven into edits, seasonal narratives and gifting journeys, rather than cordoned off. The intent is to drive cross-category engagement and discovery, building a more cohesive omnichannel experience rather than fragmented product stories. For a brand that has articulated itself as “for women, by women” for years, the lifestyle push is framed not as a departure but as a fuller expression of that promise. Lifestyle as long-term growth engine For the brand, the metric of success will be less about how many candleholders are sold in isolation, and more about how effectively lifestyle deepens Sussan’s share of its customer’s everyday rituals. In a market where connection, comfort and considered design are increasingly non‑negotiable, this pivot positions Sussan not only as a fashion brand, but as an editor of the quiet, beautiful moments that happen at home.