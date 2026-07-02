Living Edge brings Muuto showcase to Sydney

Luxury furniture retailer Living Edge has unveiled a new Muuto showcase in Woollahra, Sydney, expanding the presence of the Danish design house in its portfolio.

Founded in Copenhagen in 2006, Muuto – from the Finnish word for “new perspective” – has gained notoriety for its Scandinavian furniture. Living Edge said the new installation will present Muuto’s range of products within a “curated architectural setting”.

“Launching a dedicated Muuto presentation in our Woollahra showroom reflects our belief in the value of physical retail as a space for connection, discovery and inspiration,” said Aidan Mawhinney, CEO at Living Edge.

“By presenting the collection in an apartment-style setting, we invite customers to experience Danish design as it is meant to be lived with, not just viewed.”

It comes alongside Muuto’s 20th anniversary, as the brand looks to its own future expansion.

“At Muuto, we want to create spaces that feel just right by making intentional spaces filled with well-designed objects,” added Anders Cleemann, CEO at Muuto.

“Working with a partner like Living Edge allows us to bring this vision to life in a way that feels both authentic and deeply considered, ensuring our designs are experienced with the care they deserve.”