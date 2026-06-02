Kmart to trial K Home concept in Victoria

Kmart is leaning further into homewares with the unveiling of a K Home concept store in Box Hill South, Victoria.

The 3800sqm space will create a store concept that some have likened to Ikea, with a dedicated home living space, bringing all of its homewares range under one roof. The budget retailer said it “builds on years of growth in Kmart’s home offer”, positioning it for future expansion into the sector.

“K home at Box Hill South gives us the opportunity to bring more of our home range into the store and better understand how customers want to shop it,” said Kmart Group chief commercial officer Callum Smith.

“Customers have embraced Kmart’s home range for many years, and we’ve continued to grow our furniture offer as customer demand has grown.”

The concept store will include products previously available only online. Kmart said it will also trial a new layout in-store. “From room-set inspiration to a clearer presentation of furniture, storage, and home styling, the format is intended to make Kmart’s home offer easier to shop, more inspiring to explore, and more reflective of how customers plan and furnish their spaces,” Kmart said.

Smith added that the trial comes “at a time when value matters more than ever” for Australian consumers.

One key element of Kmart’s continued success in homewares is the continued growth of its Anko house label range. First launched in 2019, the products were cited by Wesfarmers, Kmart’s parent company, as one of the leading drivers of its 6 per cent sales growth in its half-year earnings disclosure, released in February.

Anko products are now being sold in overseas markets, including in the Philippines, in standalone stores.

The chairman of Anko Global, Ian Bailey, spoke at last year’s World Retail Congress in London, sharing the company’s strategy and talking of “entering a world of winners and losers”. You can read that feature on Inside Retail Australia here.