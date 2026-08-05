BusinessMarketing

How Miss Amara convinces customers to buy premium rugs without touching them

By Stephanie Caite Chadwick
Buying a rug sight-unseen, without ever running a hand across its pile, sounds like a retail paradox. Yet Australian rug brand Miss Amara has built a $26 million business by convincing shoppers to do exactly that, and its latest hand-loomed collection, Origin, is its clearest bet yet that craftsmanship and ecommerce aren’t mutually exclusive. From SEO hunch to category leader Miss Amara’s origin story is itself a lesson in digital-first thinking. Co-founder Aaron Weller was working i

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