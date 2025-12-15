From side hustle to ‘furniture in a box’: How Grumpi is rewriting home comfort

”​ in the industry. “Couriers didn’t want to deliver large, bulky items, and the ones who did often charged ridiculous prices,” Dion Verstandig told Inside Retail. “It made good furniture feel out of reach for a lot of people.”​ The frustration that sparked a brand That early ottoman venture revealed a broken system: even a successful swivel‑chair test run left the brothers in the red once oversized delivery fees were paid. At the same time, their own sofa order blew out to a months‑long wait, pushing them to ask why buying a couch still takes 12–16 weeks and costs more than a holiday. “That’s what sparked the idea for Grumpi,” said Dion Verstandig. “We wanted to create furniture that was accessible, affordable and easy to deliver, which led us to compressed, vacuum‑packed designs inspired by the bed‑in‑a‑box model.”​ For Cory Verstandig, the problem ran deeper than logistics. “So many furniture brands look and feel the same. Monotone, overly polished, and not at all reflective of how real people actually live,” he told Inside Retail. “We wanted to create something different through a brand that’s fun, quirky, down‑to‑earth and genuinely relatable… made for real, messy, busy, full and imperfect life.”​ Furniture that arrives like a parcel Grumpi’s answer is “furniture in a box”: vacuum‑sealed sofas, armchairs, beanless beanbags and ottomans that ship free nationwide, arrive within 10 days or customers receive money back and require little to no assembly. Products are compressed into compact cartons that can fit in the back of a hatchback but expand into full‑sized comfort within 24 to 72 hours, depending on the piece.​ “What makes Grumpi unique isn’t just the vacuum‑sealed, compressed furniture. It’s the entire experience wrapped around it,” Dion Verstandig explained. “From the branding, tone of voice and playful packaging to the vacuum‑seal unboxing moment, free & fast delivery and fast customer service, we offer things big furniture brands simply don’t. Grumpi is fun, cheeky, bold, and you can see that across everything we do.”​ Cory Verstandig added that the near‑100 per cent foam construction is intentional: it makes each piece lighter and easier to move, and safer on walls and rentals. “You can shift them around your home without needing three mates and a physio appointment afterwards,” he said. “Because everything arrives compact, our products also fit in the back of a small hatchback… and thanks to the soft, rounded edges, you won’t chip your walls or damage your rental when moving things around.”​ Built for how young Australians live Grumpi is targeted squarely at consumers juggling small spaces, frequent moves and tighter budgets. “Our primary customer is essentially people like Cory and I – fun, young, cool (if I can say that) and generally in the 20‑to‑40 age bracket,” Dion Verstandig said. Cory Verstandig is blunt about how this cohort actually uses furniture: “Our ideal customers are not scared of having pets near furniture, happy to eat their spag‑bol by the couch, and comfortable enough spending their Sunday afternoon scrolling through TikTok without feeling guilty.”​ Pricing is designed to feel accessible without sacrificing longevity. “There’s no exact formula for our pricing, but we’ve done a comprehensive market review,” Dion Verstandig noted. “Our goal is to make long‑lasting, well‑made furniture accessible without the premium price tag… our pieces are priced in a similar range to a pair of Adidas sneakers or a nice set of heels – only ours are used every single day and are designed to last significantly longer.” Each item is independently tested to Australian standards, including 20,000‑sit stress tests.​ So far, Grumpi’s mix of convenience, conscience and character is landing well. “Early customer feedback has been incredibly positive… we’re yet to receive a single complaint,” Dion Verstandig reported. Customers, he said, rave about comfort, quality and “friendly and fast customer service,” while Cory Verstandig has been struck by how much people connect with the personality. “There’s this genuine sense of ‘I want a Grumpi in my home’… it’s created a stronger emotional pull than we ever expected.”​ From side hustle to category leader The ambition now stretches well beyond a clever couch. Outdoor furniture prototypes are already in the works, along with an expanded accent range and a wholesale push by 2026. Dion is candid about the scale of the dream: “Over a year ago, Cory said to me, ‘I want Grumpi to be bigger than Ikea.’ I laughed… It changed my perspective. Why can’t we become the next Ikea, just easier to set up and a lot more stylish?”​ Cory Verstandig frames the vision in distinctly local terms. “The goal is to be recognised as Australia’s ‘Compressed Furniture’ brand,” he said. “I would love to say that our products are proudly living in over one million Australian homes.” If they succeed, they may also change how the category is perceived. “One key item we keep being told is ‘furniture is very much a considered purchase’,” he added. “I would love to say that in 12 to 18 months… we have managed to turn what is traditionally a ‘considered purchase’ product, into a ‘discretionary purchase’, given the brand and product assortment we have built.” Further reading: Meet the Aussie furniture brand that just opened a global flagship in NYC